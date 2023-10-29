Teddi Mellencamp Thinks Kyle Richards Was Seemingly Protecting Mauricio Umansky on RHOBH

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Teddi Mellencamp weighed in on her friend and former castmate Kyle Richards‘ relationship with her estranged husband, Mauricio Umansky. As fans are aware, the couple is currently separated.

While recording the October 26 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” she and her co-host, Tamra Judge, discussed Richards’ behavior toward Umansky in the premiere episode of RHOBH season 13, which aired on October 25. Judge referenced that Richards appeared frustrated when Umansky implored her to not get any more tattoos.

When the RHOC star stated she did not believe Umansky seemed “angry” during the conversation with Richards, Mellencamp replied, “Most of the time the person that effs up, isn’t the angry one.” The All In founder also said she believed Richards was behaving similarly to how she acted toward her husband, Edwin Arroyave, while they were secretly having difficulty in their marriage during RHOBH season 8.

“I think that it’s clear that by watching this, Kyle is hiding how she’s feeling about things with Mauricio,” said Mellencamp.

She, however, stated that she does not believe Richards was interested in being fully transparent about her issues with Umansky during RHOBH season 13.

“I think it’s clear at this point, Kyle’s not ready to open up fully. And it looks to me like she’s protecting Mauricio. But she’s freaking pissed,” said Mellencamp.

The RHOBH alum also stated she understood why Richards was upset with Umansky for commenting on her tattoos.

“If you have already been in a situation with somebody, and you are already to the point where you are at your wit’s end. And you are frustrated. And you are hiding something for that person, and then he says on-camera, ‘I will not allow you to do this,'” said Mellencamp.

Kyle Richards Commented on Mauricio Umansky Holding Hands With His ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Partner

During the October 25 episode of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” alongside Mellencamp, Richards shared her thoughts about seeing images of Umansky and his “Dancing with the Stars” season 12 partner, Emma Slater, holding hands. Richards stated that the pictures were “very hard to see.”

“That hurt my feelings,” said Richards.

The RHOBH star also shared she was unsure if Umansky and Slater are romantically involved.

“The thing is this — I don’t know if anything’s happened yet. But obviously, there’s something there,” said the “Halloween Ends” actress.

Richards also noted that despite feeling hurt, she did cast her “Dancing with the Stars” vote for Umansky and Slater.

Mauricio Umansky & Emma Slater Addressed the Pictures

E! News reported that Umansky took to his Instagram Stories to discuss the pictures that featured him and Slater with their hands intertwined. Umansky and Slater stated that they were not romantically involved in the October 26 social media upload.

“We are really good friends. We’ve been dancing together now for six weeks, four hours a day. Every single day,” said Umansky.

He also explained that the pictures were snapped when they “went to a restaurant to go get some sushi right right after rehearsal.”

“Lots of the stories are wrong. Lots of them, okay. And yes, it’s a very intense week, a very emotional week. We were talking about the week during dinner,” stated the father of four. “And when we came out of dinner, we were recapping and I reached out to grab Emma’s hand, and she grabbed my hand. Then we walked to the cars, just recapping and summarizing. And then the paparazzi caught that moment.”

Slater chimed in that she and the Agency CEO have established “a very, very special bond” after working together on DWTS.

“I think we’re similar personalities. So we’ve got a super supportive relationship. We’re definitely there for each other. And it’s beautiful. That’s a great thing,” said the professional dancer.

Mauricio Umansky Discussed His Relationship With Kyle Richards in September 2023

Umansky discussed his relationship with Richards while speaking to TMZ in September 2023. He stated that while he and Richards “are currently separated,” they are working on mending their relationship.

“We are not talking about divorce,” said Umansky.

He also addressed rumors that Richards and her friend, country singer, Morgan Wade, are romantically involved. The “Buying Beverly Hills” star stated that his wife and Wade have a platonic relationship.

“There is no doubt in my mind that Kyle has not slept with or cheated with Morgan Wade. They are really great friends,” said Umansky.