RHOBH Star Reveals Major Storyline Was Cut From the Show

A “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum opened about her time on the show – and she revealed that fans only saw part of the story.

Teddi Mellencamp was a cast member on the Bravo reality show for three seasons, before she was fired at the end of season 10 in 2020.

During her final season, she was pregnant with her youngest daughter, Dove. And while her Buca di Beppo-themed baby shower was shown on the show, a lot of her baby backstory was not.

Teddi Mellencamp Revealed Her Main Storyline Was Cut From Her Final Season of RHOBH

In November 2022, Mellencamp talked about her time on RHOBH. While speaking with co-host Tamra Judge on the “Two Ts in a Pod” podcast, Mellencamp revealed that her pregnancy storyline was cut from the show.

“There was a whole thing with Dove, when Dove was born,” she said. “Pretty much … everything about Dove was edited out when I got pregnant with her. Like the fact that I didn’t know [I was pregnant] until I was 15 weeks, and the fact that we took eight pregnancy tests. Like…all of it, it was all gone.”

Mellencamp underwent IVF to conceive her first two children, Slate and Cruz, but her third child was unplanned – and she didn’t even know she was pregnant until she was well into her second trimester. “It was a complete surprise. I didn’t even know I was [pregnant] because I didn’t have a regular cycle,” she told Us Weekly at the time.

On Two Ts, Mellencamp revealed that she had counted on having her personal pregnancy moments preserved because they had all been filmed by Bravo, so when the footage was cut she spoke to producers.

“I’m really grateful to production because I said ’Listen, I was open enough to show all of these really intimate moments,'” she revealed. “Some people will do things prior and do them again for the show. I didn’t. I did everything in real time and they were authentic moments. Normally, I would have had someone film my kids’ reactions…so we could have that memory. But I didn’t because we were on the show. So I said [to production] ‘Can I please have that footage?’ And they gave it all to me.”

While her pregnancy surprise was cut from RHOBH, there was a time that Mellencamp had to beg for a scene to be deleted. On an earlier episode of “Two Ts,” the Bravo alum admitted she once talked about a relative on camera and then regretted it.

“There was something I said about one of my family members on the show and it was going to air, and I knew that it was going to mentally hurt that person and I honestly called and cried and begged,” she revealed. “I was like ‘This is not going to be part of a storyline; it’s only going to hurt this person. I am begging you to please not show it’ and they didn’t.”

Lisa Rinna Was Unhappy About Scenes That Were Cut From the Show & the Reunion

For the most recent season of RHOBH, cast member Lisa Rinna was not happy about how little they showed of her real grief following the death of her mother, Lois, in November 2021. Lois Rinna had made several appearances on RHOBH and was a fan favorite, but her death was not a main storyline on the show, despite her daughter’s long struggle while dealing with it.

“I got one episode of grace. That’s it,” Rinna shared on social media, per OK magazine. “Lois deserved and deserves much more. Shame on everyone.”

In addition, Rinna’s “receipts” regarding other storylines were also cut from the RHOBH reunion. While she brought a large manila folder to the taping for the update episode, host Andy Cohen admitted there just wasn’t time to show it all.

“Let me tell you that what was in the manila envelope was receipts relating to the Elton John AIDS Foundation ticket snafu and we just wound up cutting it all out,” Cohen said on his SiriusXM show “Andy Cohen Live!”, per Deadline. “There were a lot of decisions made in the edit to cut down many conversations.”

