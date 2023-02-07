Former RHOBH Star Responds to Messages From ‘Concerned’ Fans

Former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Teddi Mellencamp jetted off to Mexico with some of her gal pals, including her BFF Kyle Richards. She shared several photos and videos from the trip, including many of the women soaking up some rays on the beach.

Mellencamp received messages from people who were “concerned” about her being out in the sun after she was diagnosed with melanoma. She decided to respond to those concerns on her Instagram Stories on January 23, 2023.

“For those of y’all lovingly concerned about [sun],” Mellencamp began. “I am always under an imprella [sic]. Coat sunscreen. Wear a hat, shades, and a coverup,” she added. The comments and Mellencamp’s response comes just days after Mellencamp’s doctor found more concerning areas on her back that needed to be biopsied.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Commented on Teddi Mellencamp’s Instagram Pics From the Trip

While Mellencamp was enjoying her time away with her friends, comments on one of her posts started stacking up. In the picture, Mellencamp was wearing a hat, sunglasses, and a cover-up as she stood in a pool with the ocean in clear view.

“Preach girl!!!!! You’re beautiful !!!! But from one melanoma girl to another please keep out of that sun or stay covered up… sadly sunscreen isn’t enough just helps,” one person commented on the snap.

“No one is hating her. They are concerned for her. Melanoma is not a joke. She needs to be covered in the sun. That coverup is too sheer. She needs the kind that really protect you. Not as attractive but her health is priority,” someone else added.

“I would be staying out of that sun or carrying a very large umbrella over me. Stay safe, stay healthy,” a third person said.

Teddi Mellencamp Shared the Results From Her Recent Biopsies

On January 19, 2023, Mellencamp revealed that she was back at the doctor’s office for more testing. In addition to a couple of new spots on her back, she also felt a lump in her neck.

“I felt a bump on my neck. My anxiety, of course, took over. I touched it at least 303 times. However, day of appointment, I assumed it was nothing. And then the ultrasound came back irregular,” she captioned an Instagram post.

While in Mexico, Mellencamp heard back from her doctor’s office and shared her test results with fans.

“Skin biopsies are all benign. Nothing more needs to be done with them. Let me know if you’re having any trouble with the sites,” read a text that Mellencamp posted on her Instagram Stories on January 23, 2023.

“Yes yes yea!!! When do I go back again for check ups?!” Mellencamp asked.

“Come back in 3 months, or sooner if you have any concerns,” the next message read.

Mellencamp captioned the screenshot with the word “YAY!!!” and tagged her husband in the post.

