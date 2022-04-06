Former RHONJ Personality Says Teresa Giudice ‘Is an Animal’

Former “Real Housewives of New Jersey” personality Kim DePaola, known as Kim D., shared her thoughts about Teresa Giudice’s behavior in the show’s twelfth season, which premiered in 2022. According to Showbiz Cheat Sheet, during a March 26, 2022 interview on the “Behind the Velvet Rope” podcast, the entrepreneur suggested that she believed security should be present at the “RHONJ” season 12 reunion, which was filmed on March 31, 2022. She shared that she thought that security would be necessary as she felt Teresa has been aggressive, specifically towards her castmate Margaret Josephs. As fans are aware, the mother of four has taken issue with the fashion designer after she questioned her relationship with her fiance, Luis “Louie” Ruelas.

DePaola also mentioned that she got into a heated argument with Teresa during “RHONJ” season 10, episode 7.

“She was trying to get all in my face I was sitting down and then I stood up face to face with her, called her trash, she kept looking to go for that glass. She had a drink and it was in a glass, there was no question that she was going to throw it at me and that’s when I flipped the chair. I was like I don’t freaking need this. I don’t need to take this s*** from this stupid b****,” stated DePaola.

She also asserted that she does not condone Teresa’s conduct.

“Teresa is an animal. She cannot control herself, everyone, she cannot control herself. If I were to have let her, she would have thrown the glass. No one’s going to throw a glass at me,” asserted the former “RHONJ” personality.

Kim DePaola Shared That She Applauded Margaret Josephs

While recording the March 26 “Behind The Velvet Rope” podcast, DePaola applauded Josephs for how she has handled her ongoing feud with Teresa. She explained that she believes some “RHONJ” stars, like Dolores Catania, are fearful that fighting with the mother of four will cause them to be fired from the show.

“There’s a fine line with Teresa. Margaret’s holding up the show because she’s the only one that got balls enough to go with Teresa and say, listen, we hear what you’re saying. And we did say it to your face. You just act like an animal. She basically told her last night we did say it to your face, but you stomped your feet like a little girl. So I give kudos to Margaret man,” stated the 60-year-old.

Dolores Catania Discussed The ‘RHONJ’ Season 12 Reunion

During a March 2022 interview with Access Hollywood’s Housewife Nightcap, Catania shared that she believed that security should be present at the reunion.

“Yeah, you know you get that gut feeling, you know, that intuition, that gut feeling, that things could get ugly, so yeah,” stated the 51-year-old.

She then asserted that she “can honestly say that it would probably be good for extra security.”

“Emotions are high. The first thing I ever learned in therapy and I’m not a therapy girl although I probably should be, but when I was going through my divorce I went to one and it was actually a child therapist because I didn’t even know, I just knew someone from high school or whatever. And the first thing that I learned that I never forgot is if anything I brought myself from that time was, emotions do not travel in rational channels,” said Catania.

