Teresa Giudice Responds to Caroline Manzo’s FBI Claims

On May 24, Teresa Giudice responded to Caroline Manzo’s latest comments about Giudice’s fraud case and Manzo’s claim that she didn’t call the FBI but she knows who did.

The “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star addressed Manzo’s claims on her podcast, “Namaste B$tches,” telling her co-host Melissa Pfeister that she didn’t understand why her former co-star was coming out with these comments now. “Why are you bringing this out now, I didn’t ask her,” Giudice speculated. She said she thought Manzo would have been done with the whole Bravo world after leaving early during the filming of “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” season 4.

Pfeister asked Giudice if she’d be texting Manzo to ask her who called the FBI and the RHONJ OG replied that she already knows. “I already know who it was,” Giudice replied. “I already know… It wasn’t Caroline, cause I said, back then I thought it was Caroline because I didn’t wanna believe other people. Again, when you’re frustrated, you say things that you don’t mean. So yeah I’m taking that back with Caroline, I don’t think it was Caroline.”

She said she spoke about it with her ex-husband Joe Giudice as well and he told her, “‘Teresa, I was telling you all along who it was.’ But I guess I didn’t wanna believe it.” However, after clarifying that she doesn’t think Manzo is to blame for calling the feds anymore, leading to the Giudices’ fraud conviction, she lashed out at her former friend for saying she was there when the phone call took place.

Teresa Giudice Said Caroline Manzo’s Hands Are ‘Dirty’ If She Was Present During the Call

During her podcast episode on May 24, it seemed that Giudice was ready to move on from the subject but Pfeister asked her how she felt about Manzo claiming that she was there when the FBI was called, though she didn’t make the call herself.

“Oh wow,” Giudice replied. “If that’s the case then, see what I mean, then her hands are dirty.” Giudice said she hadn’t noticed that part of Manzo’s comments, then said, “Like if she was there when that phone call happened, why didn’t she call me as a friend and tell me? … That’s pretty f***ed up. That’s why we’re not friends.”

Pfeister asked her co-host if she would be saying something about it to Manzo and Giudice replied, “I don’t care anymore. I’m so past that.”

Caroline Manzo Said She Was There But Didn’t Want to Expose the Person to Protect Them

Caroline Manzo said she did not call the FBI on Teresa Giudice during her 2013 fraud indictment — but knows who did….https://t.co/Jip5bYw5sm pic.twitter.com/1eaifbTLdq — Page Six (@PageSix) May 19, 2023

Manzo’s comments about Giudice came during an appearance for Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast when she joined her daughter Lauren Manzo on stage for a live episode of the podcast. During the appearance, Manzo said she wasn’t the one who called the FBI on Giudice but said she knew who did.

“PS, I was there,” she added, as Manzo’s daughter shared, “We’ll never say who it was.” The RHONJ alum explained that she wasn’t going to expose who did it because she didn’t want the person to experience all the collateral damage, and that’s why she “took the fall.”

Manzo added that she wanted to “protect” those who “didn’t deserve the collateral damage and the fallout once it comes out.” She said Giudice and others were welcome to blame her for what went down but didn’t mind as it wouldn’t affect her personally.

