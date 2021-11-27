Teresa Giudice Ripped by Fans for ‘Tone Deaf’ Attire While Serving Homeless

Teresa Giudice is under fire by fans for wearing designer accessories to feed the homeless.

The “Real Housewives of New Jersey” and “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” star posted a series of photos and a video while serving a Thanksgiving meal with two of her daughters and her fiance at the Ali Forney Center, in New York City.

Fans weren’t happy when they saw that Teresa was wearing a Chanel beanie and didn’t hold back telling her in the comments.

“Great gesture, but next time when you go at a shelter drop the Chanel hat,” someone wrote. “I’m glad your doing well but does the in your face ‘channel’ (sic) beanie look at me I have money and I love designer wear have to be worn?? Not humble. Too vain. Unfollow,” another fan wrote.

“Amazing and selfless thing to do, please leave the designer accessories at home tho. It’s not a good look to flash your wealth around the homeless,” an Instagram user commented. “Amazing and selfless would be NOT posting it and NOT wearing designer clothes that could feed a small village!! She’s so out of touch with reality and tone deaf,” someone replied to that comment.

Another commenter pointed out how much money could have gone to feed the homeless, instead of purchasing the Chanel beanie.

“That wool hat would probably feed another 150 people,” the fan wrote.

It wasn’t all negative comments though, some supported Teresa and her gesture, ignoring what the naysayers were writing.

“Louie is bringing out the caring and giving side of Teresa that is awesome.” a fan wrote. “Keep up the amazing work! There’s nothing like giving back or volunteering for the community,” another wrote.

“Very nice way ro celebrate Thanksgiving by sharing with the needy ! Wish everyone of the Housewives did the same as I am sure you can all afford it and there are so many needy people around ! Very thankful for generous people like you that give ! Happy Thanksgiving,” someone else wrote.

Teresa Was Hoping to Highlight the Issue of ‘Food Insecurity’ in Her Instagram Post

“This year’s THANKSGIVING was very special! @louiearuelas @_giagiudice @milania.ggiudice and I joined our @jasecannon and friends at the @aliforneycenter to feed over 150 beautiful souls,” Teresa wrote on Instagram in support of the organization.

“TOGETHER, we can FIGHT food insecurity. TOGETHER, we can ensure our LGBTQIA+ homeless youth have access to healthy food EVERY DAY,” she wrote. “Please JOIN THE FAMILY and consider donating today.”

Teresa also shared a link for her followers to donate to the cause.

Teresa & Louie Decorated Their New Home for Christmas

Teresa and Louie moved into a $3.4 million New Jersey mansion in October after renovations, according to The Sun. The pair purchased the 7,728-square-foot, seven-bedroom, seven-bathroom home earlier this year.

Now they are preparing to spend their first Christmas there together and have already hung up the lights. According to multiple Instagram stories posted by Louie and shared by Bravo, the front of the massive home is adorned with lights, as are the trees lining the driveway up to the front door.

Teresa’s daughter, Gia Giudice, also shared the Christmas decor. “So festive,” she captioned a video of her driving up the road to the home, according to Bravo.

