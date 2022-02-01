WATCH: Luis Ruelas’ Controversial Video From RHONJ

The fiancé of “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice was involved in a controversial video.

In June 2021, a video surfaced on Reddit which had fans questioning Luis Ruelas. The video, which was taken during a Warrior Camp, according to Screen Rant, shows Ruelas on the beach surrounded by shirtless men, professing his love and apology to an ex.

Here’s everything you need to know:

Luis Filmed the Gushing Message to His Ex & Says ‘I’m Coming Home to See You to Get Engaged’

In the video, Ruelas explains his love for his unnamed ex.

“I’m coming home to see you, to get engaged and bring our family together and finally get married and have a life together,” Ruelas says in the video. “I’ve been here for a week, these are my brothers. These are my bond. He’s my brother, this is my coach Kevin. These are guys that are very familiar of my life. I love you. And I love our family together. I love our children. And I hope you received this message well. Thank you. I love you.”

There is a long pause where it seems Ruelas might be done talking, then he begins again.

“Thank you for your time,” he says. “I hope that this hits your heart well and you understand where I’m coming from and I hope to come home to you and be able to have a chance, an opportunity, to talk to you and share with you my experience in my life.”

Off-camera another man is telling Ruelas to speak from his heart and not his head.

“You’re going to talk from the heart, you simply go back to your f***ing brain. She doesn’t want to f***ing hear your brain,” he says.

Fans Reacted to the Video Comparing It to ‘an Episode of Dateline’ & Urging Teresa to ‘Run’

When the Reddit thread was started, fans flocked to the comments to voice their unease about the video and the impending marriage between Ruelas and Giudice.

“I feel like this is what they show at the beginning of an episode of Dateline,” a fan commented.

“What the F did I just watch????” someone wrote. “Run Teresa RUN!!”

“This will absolutely be re-enacted in Dirty John season 3,” another fan wrote about the Bravo show featuring true-life crime stories. “What in the Dirty John is this?! I’m uncomfortable,” another fan wrote.

“Why are they all there? This guy is a weird dude,” a fan wrote noting the oddness of the group of men in the video. “The one guy in the back left loses it at the end hahaha. I’m honestly surprised no one broke sooner! So very weird,” someone else wrote.

“Wreck It Ralph is a real freak,” someone wrote.

“Him: ‘I’m going to propose to you’,” someone wrote. “Me: ‘Is that a threat?'”

“I have no idea what you guys mean by creepy. I’ve always wanted to be proposed to by a screaming man via video while an awkward crowd of mayonnaise angels watches. Call me Louie,” someone wrote.

“Why does everyone look so angry in this video,” someone wrote.

“Suddenly Juicy ‘Here she comes, my bitch wife’ Joe is looking REAAAAL good right now,” someone wrote in reference to Giudice’s ex-husband.

Giudice and Ruelas announced their engagement on October 22, 2021.

