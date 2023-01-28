Teresa Giudice Puts RHONJ Co-Star On Blast: ‘So Toxic’

Teresa Giudice and Margaret Josephs feuded throughout season 12 of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” but they appeared to bury the hatchet afterward, to the point that Josephs attended Giudice’s wedding in August 2022.

However, it looks like the two might not be that friendly as Giudice laid into Josephs during the January 11 episode of her podcast “Namaste B$tches” ahead of the premiere of RHONJ’s 13th season. Giudice and her podcast co-host, Melissa Pfeister, discussed a range of topics, including Lisa Rinna’s departure from RHOBH after 8 seasons.

Pfeister explained that Rinna had been messy on social media in the last season and was often stirring the pot and Giudice interjected, “The way you’re describing Lisa Rinna, it just sounds like Margaret [Josephs] on our show.” She slammed her co-star, “I’ve never seen somebody so messy and so involved and so toxic. She’s behind a lot of the stuff that’s going on in our show and I just hope the truth does come out.”

Follow the Heavy on Bravolebrities Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Teresa Giudice Said She Hopes Margaret Josephs & Melissa Gorga’s Lies ‘Catch Up’ to Them

While speaking with Pfeister, Giudice said she recently heard comments from Josephs about her husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas, which were “trying to be a little shady.”

“And it’s like ‘are you serious?'” Giudice asked. “‘You need to get a life.’ She’s very messy, very dirty, trying to hurt people’s families.” Pfeister told Giudice that some cast members seem to like playing games but that perhaps the game will “catch up” to them.

“I hope it catches up to f****** Margaret and Melissa [Gorga] cause there’s a lot of f****** lies,” Giudice replied. “I hope it all comes out season 13.”

After Pfeister mentioned Rinna’s exit from RHOBH, Giudice explained that the truth “always comes out,” and gave as an example her RHONJ co-star Jackie Goldschneider. She said Goldschneider told people she was “taking a break because of her eating disorder” but the truth came out that the RHONJ star was demoted to friend status. “Why are you lying, say the truth,” Giudice concluded.

Margaret Josephs Revealed in November 2022 That She & Teresa Giudice Were in a Bit of a Better Place

Giudice’s comments about Josephs came a couple of months after Josephs told Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast that the 13th season of RHONJ will see Giudice and Josephs get to a better place together.

Josephs explained that the two women still don’t see eye to eye on a lot of subjects but the two did reach a better place, and Josephs ended up getting invited to her co-star’s wedding. Despite that, Josephs shared that she felt conflicted about attending the wedding given her close friends Melissa and Joe Gorga’s decision not to go.

Josephs said she decided to go to Giudice’s wedding to support her nuptials and cried when she walked down the aisle. She added that she gave the newlyweds a wedding gift but left early after cocktails as she wouldn’t have felt comfortable staying and dancing all night.

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Calls ‘Nightmare’ Real Housewife a ‘Disaster’