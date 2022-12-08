Real Housewives Star Explains Why She Left Teresa Giudice’s Wedding Early

Teresa Giudice revealed in an early episode of her podcast with Melissa Pfeister “Namaste B$tches” that some of her “Real Housewives of New Jersey” co-stars left her wedding early and she wanted to find out who.

It seems as though Giudice won’t have to wait for her wedding special to air to find out more as Margaret Josephs admitted to it this week. During a live taping of the “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast by Page Six at City Winery in New York City, Josephs told co-hosts Evan Real and Danny Murphy that she was at Giudice’s wedding “for a little while.”

In response to shocked reactions from the audience, Josephs added, “No listen, I went because Teresa and I were in a better place.” However, due to Josephs’ close friendship with Melissa and Joe Gorga and the their fallout with Giudice, she said she “tried to do the best for all parties involved. I wanted to be supportive of Teresa, but Melissa and Joe weren’t there, and I’m so close with them, and I couldn’t dance the night away knowing my closest friends are not doing well.”

Margaret Josephs Teased That Viewers Will See Her Get to a Better Place With Teresa Giudice on RHONJ Season 13

Josephs told Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast hosts on November 23 that viewers will see her getting to a better place with Teresa Giudice during season 13 after having a major feud in season 12.

She said the progress will be shown in the next season, which does not yet have a release date, but said part of it was thanks to Giudice being more open to hearing Josephs out. She said while the two still don’t agree on a lot, she thinks that Giudice now knows her comments come from “a good place.”

Josephs said she thinks Giudice’s husband Luis Ruelas has helped her get to that place of understanding.

Teresa Giudice Previously Said She Wanted to Find Out Which Cast Mates Left Her Wedding Early

Giudice and Ruelas tied the knot in a lavish ceremony at the Park Chateau and Garden in East Brunswick, New Jersey, on August 6, 2022, and their wedding was attended by a genuine who’s who in the Bravo world.

On Giudice’s new podcast with Melissa Pfeister, “Namaste B$tches,” the two women spoke about the RHONJ star’s wedding and she revealed that some of her cast mates left early. Giudice said she “felt the love” from all the guests assembled during the wedding with the exception of her “cast members,” who she shared were more about the drama.

“I think everybody else there really wanted to be there,” she explained. “I don’t know about my cast members.” Giudice then said more would be revealed during the wedding special but that she found out some of her co-stars left early. She told Pfeister she didn’t know who but “When I watch the show, I’ll see what those b****es said.”

Bravo confirmed during BravoCon 2022 that the wedding special will air the week after the RHONJ season 13 finale in 2023.

