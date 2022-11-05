SEE IT: Teresa Giudice Shows Off New Look & Fans React

Teresa Giudice showed off a new look on Instagram.

“The Real Housewives of New Jersey” star, who turned 50 in May 2022, posted a social media pic of her new, super long hair extensions and noted that the results had her in a “great mood.”

While some fans loved the fresh look, many others felt the Bravo star looked nothing like herself in the photos.

Here’s what you need to know:

Teresa Giudice’s Hair Post Got a Big Reaction From Fans

In an Instagram post shared on November 3, 2022, Giudice showed off her new long — and perfectly straight — hairstyle, with locks that fell to her hips. Giudice captioned the photo to note, “They say your mood depends on how good your hair looks; if that’s the case, I’m in a great mood!”

The RHONJ OG added that she is “in love” with the more than two-foot-long hair extensions by Covet & Mane, then asked her followers, “How do you guys like my new look?!”

According to a post on the Covet and Mane Instagram page, Giudice’s extensions were custom, 28” pieces in two colors. Stylist Lina Kidis also weighed in to write that she wanted “to change up” Giudice’s look to “a more sleek style.”

Giudice usually wears her hair in a wavy style, so the super straight look was indeed a big change, not to mention the extra long length.

The veteran reality star asked for feedback, but in the comment section, some fans felt Giudice’s pin-straight hair was too long and she was too made up in the photo. Others said the pic looked “nothing like” the Bravo star.

“Not a fan, it’s too long and looks unreal. you have gorgeous hair to want to accentuate it with mediocrity,” one follower wrote.

“Too much makeup and fake hair. Can we see what your real hair looks like?” another asked.

“I think you should go with your natural hair,” another agreed.

“Fake, you look like you are trying to be a teen…. another commenter wrote, adding, “You asked.”

Teresa Giudice’s Huge Wedding Hair Also Received a Mixed Reaction

Giudice’s hair was a major topic earlier this year. In August 2022, the Bravo veteran married Luis Ruelas and she made headlines for her wedding hair.

in an interview with Andy Cohen’s SiriusXM show, “Radio Andy”, Giudice’s wedding hairstylist, Lucia Casazza, revealed that the bride asked her to create an “over the top” hairstyle, so she piled “$7,000 worth of custom luxury hair extensions” onto her head and held them into place with 1,500 bobby pins. The towering hairdo cost nearly $10,000 to create.

While that hairstyle also got mixed reviews, Giudice was just happy that one person liked the look – besides her new husband, that is. In a November 2022 interview with Page Six, Giudice revealed that she was thrilled that Bravo host Andy Cohen gave her the seal of approval on her elaborate wedding day hairstyle.

“I think the hair was fabulous,” Giudice said, before adding, “Andy texted me the next day. He’s like, ‘ I loved the hair.’ Andy loving it so much makes me love it even more.”

