Teresa Giudice Suggests Co-Stars Broke the Rules During Production of Season 14

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice noted that she and her castmates are filming the upcoming 14th season of RHONJ after an intense season 13 while recording the September 7 episode of her podcast, “Namaste B$tches.” According to the mother of four, a few of her castmates have been posting images from the new season on social media. Giudice suggested uploading photos that showed Bravo cameras during the production of season 14 is not permitted behavior.

“I guess everyone knows that we are filming … well I think it’s all over the place, because people are posting cameras. I can’t get in trouble for this because I mean, they are posting – a lot of people from the cast are posting pictures with the cameras behind them. At least I try to be discreet and I don’t do that, but a lot of people on my cast want to make sure and put it out there that we are filming,” said Giudice.

The RHONJ star stated that she has refrained from the behavior because she is “old school in everything.”

“I follow rules, I really do but when other people break them, I’m like, ‘F*** you. Why is it okay for them to break it and not me?’ And then I start and they’re like, ‘Oh my god, Teresa is breaking – and Teresa never breaks the rules’ and I really don’t. Like I really follow the rules, like I don’t break the rules,” said Giudice.

Andy Cohen Shared His Thoughts About the RHONJ Production ‘Pause’

People magazine reported all of the RHONJ season 13 cast was asked to return for season 14. According to Bravo producer Andy Cohen, the show was not “put on pause,” despite several reports. During a June 2023 appearance on the “Elvis Duran Show,” the “Watch What Happens Live” host explained that Bravo decided the cast needed a break from the cameras after an explosive season 13 reunion.

“We always take a minute between seasons and then suddenly it made it look like we were in the middle of production and we shut the cameras down. I mean, all it is is we’re just taking a second between seasons,” stated the “Daddy Diaries: The Year I Grew Up” author.

He explained that the RHONJ season 13 cast needed a break from each other because the reunion special, filmed in April 2023, was “a bloodbath.”

Melissa Gorga Shared She Enjoyed Having Some Time Away From the Cameras

Giudice’s estranged sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga, spoke about having a break from filming RHONJ after season 13 during a June 2023 episode of her podcast, “On Display with Melissa Gorga.” The mother of three stated that she believes it was in the cast’s best interest to step away from the RHONJ cameras following the season 13 reunion.

“After the reunion, we all need a breath of fresh air … I feel like if we all got into a room together tomorrow, we all still feel the exact same way, none of our feelings have changed, so I don’t think you would get much — there wouldn’t be a lot of change happening, right. So I think it’s smart to wait,” said Gorga.

She also stated that she appreciated being able to enjoy her summer away from the camera.

While Gorga and Giudice are continuing to co-star on RHONJ, it does not appear they will have much interaction with each other in the show’s upcoming episodes. During a May 2023 interview with Extra, alongside her husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas, Giudice mentioned her ongoing feud with her brother, Joe Gorga, and his wife. She suggested she is not interested in making amends with the couple following their decision to skip her August 2022 wedding.

“I need time to heal,” said Giudice.