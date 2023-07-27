Tamra Judge Says She Respects Teresa Giudice ‘Kind Of’

Tamra Judge is ready to clear the air with Teresa Giudice. The “Real Housewives of Orange County” star spoke out about their recent online “war” during her appearance on the July 26 episode of “Watch What Happens Live”.

While playing a game where she had to weigh in on whether or not she’d like to be a part of different dynamic duos throughout the Bravo-verse, Andy Cohen asked Judge if she’d like to spend time with Giudice and her fellow “New Jersey” housewife Jennifer Aydin, to which Judge let out a prolonged “Ooohh”.

“You’re in a war with Teresa,” Cohen remarked, but Judge cut him off to clarify, “I’m not in a war with Teresa, I actually like Teresa. I really like her and I respect her, kind of.”

See Judge’s shady moment below.

Why Are Tamra Judge & Teresa Giudice ‘In a War’?

Play

Tensions first began brewing between Judge and Giudice when Judge and her “Two T’s in a Pod” podcast co-host Teddi Mellencamp (former “Beverly Hills” housewife) weighed in on the RHONJ season 13 reunion. Judge said Giudice was “still in denial” about the cause of her time in prison in 2015.

“It’s everybody’s fault she was put in [prison]. She wasn’t put in jail, she was put in prison,” Judge said, “Federal prison. And I mean, sweetie, it was your husband. It wasn’t Melissa, it wasn’t Caroline [Manzo], it wasn’t Joey [Gorga], it was your husband. And you, you signed. Here’s the thing, pay your effing taxes and you won’t have a red flag on your a**.”

Judge went on to call Giudice the “most overrated housewife of all time” on the June 7 episode of “Watch What Happens Live”, the same day her podcast episode came out where she claimed Giudice was “in denial”.

Judge later said that she was upset with Giudice for calling her “a bad friend” and “not loyal” when interviewing Brandi Glanville in an April 2023 episode of her “Namaste B$tches” podcast, though she does not “hate” Teresa because of this.

“The thing that really pissed me off is she’s talking to one of my friends, Brandi, Brandi Glanville saying that I’m not loyal and that I’m a bad friend and all this stuff,” Judge explained in a June 20 episode of “Two T’s in a Pod”, “Like no, you are crossing the line now”.

Tamra Judge Wants to ‘Squash My Beef With Teresa’

Play

During the “Watch What Happens Live” After Show, judge and her RHOC co-star Emily Simpson were asked by Cohen who they were most looking forward to seeing at BravoCon 2023, which is taking place in Las Vegas from November 3-5, and who they were least looking forward to seeing.

“I’m a little afraid of Squash That Beef,” Judge said in reference to the game Cohen has led at past BravoCons that bring Bravolebrities from across the network together to settle any on- and off-screen drama live in front of a studio audience.

Last BravoCon, Judge was unable to squash her beef with RHONY alumna Jill Zarin after Zarin leaked the news of Judge’s return to RHOC after two seasons “on pause”. This year though, Judge has higher hopes, telling Cohen, “I would like to squash my beef with Teresa.”

