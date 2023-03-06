Teresa Giudice Poses With Her Sister-in-Law in Bali

Teresa Giudice went on a getaway — and she brought her girls.

“The Real Housewives of New Jersey” star shared photos from a trip to Bali, Indonesia that she took with a group of friends in March 2023, and she posed with her sister-in-law, Veronica Ruelas, in one of the pics.

Here’s what you need to know:

Teresa Giudice Called Herself a Bali Babe as She Posed Poolside With Her Sister-in-Law

In photos shared on Instagram, Giudice, 50, posed poolside wearing a bright blue bikini and matching headwrap. Her sister-in-law, Dr. Veronica Ruelas, wore a floral bikini as she leaned in next to her. Other pics showed the RHONJ star posing in front of a cabana by the pool. She captioned the pics “Bali Babes” with the tag La Brisa Bali.

On her Instagram story, Giudice shared more looks at her relaxing getaway, where she also tagged Jennifer Ruelas, her other sister-in-law from her 2022 marriage to Louie Ruelas, and two other friends.

Fans reacted to say how stunning Giudice looked during her relaxing trip. Others noted that it was nice to see the Bravo star with her “real” family members.

“Awww! Sisters,” one fan wrote in the comment section.

“Love seeing you with your real sister Tre,” another fan wrote.

Other commenters speculated that Louie’s sisters will be featured on RHONJ at some point. “Who’s willing to bet that Louie’s sisters become part of the show, in some way?” one fan asked.

Giudice’s relationship with her Ruelas sisters-in-law is in stark contrast to her relationship with her longtime sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga, with whom she has been embroiled in an ongoing feud.

During a May 2022 appearance on the “Slut Pig” podcast, Giudice even described Veronica and Jennifer as “the sisters I’ve never had,” despite the fact that Gorga has been her sister-in-law for 18 years. “I don’t have sisters,“ Giudice said in May. “I’ve always wanted a family that I was close to — like, you know, in-laws.”

Teresa Giudice Posed Solo For Several Photos During her Vacation

While on the trip, Giudice also shared a series of photos that showed her posing solo. In several pics, the mom of four wore a black bikini top and shorts with a sheer black coverup while posing by the pool at the resort she stayed at. Other photos featured a large statue in a meditation pose. Giudice, who heads the “Namaste B$tches” podcast, has a zen Buddha statue in the garden at her New Jersey mansion.

Giudice tagged the location of the resort she posed at as Canggu, Bali. “Island of Gods Bali,” she captioned the post.

Her husband Louie commented with fire emoji and the message, “Stunning — Love you baby.” “@louiearuelas Love you more,” the RHONJ OG replied.

Several Real Housewives also reacted to the pics.

“I only let my assistant say ‘that’s a slay’ once a day because it was overused. Now I’m using it. That’s a Slay ALL DAY,” wrote former “Real Housewives of New York City” star Bethenny Frankel.

“Beautiful pics my friend I should’ve given you a cute bathing suit to wear from my boutique!! Nxt vacay!” added RHONJ “friend” Caroline Rauseo.

Many other fans commented to say that ”happy looks beautiful” on Giudice.

READ NEXT: Kyle Richards Reveals Weight Loss Secret