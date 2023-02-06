Melissa Gorga Gives Update on Teresa Giudice Feud

Melissa Gorga opened up about her family’s estrangement from Teresa Giudice. “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” star stopped speaking to her sister-in-law while filming the 13th season of the Bravo reality show. Gorga and her husband Joe also skipped Teresa Giudice’s wedding to Luis Ruelas in August 2022 amid the family feud.

During a February 2, 2023 interview on the “Sherri” show with Sherri Shepherd, the RHONJ star was asked if she thinks she’ll be able to repair her relationship with Giudice, who is her husband’s only sibling, and she admitted she doesn’t know.

“I have always pushed forward,” Gorga said. “I’ve always put my best foot forward. But you know what, sometimes when things are super toxic, it’s hard to keep fighting that fight and if you’re fighting it alone and it’s one-sided.”

Melissa Gorga Said Cutting Ties With Teresa Giudice Was The Best Decision For Her Family

In October 2022, Gorga told Entertainment Tonight that her family was taking time to get some space following the drama with Giudice. “I will say I’m sick of the rollercoaster, though,” Gorga added. “I don’t want to get on it and get back off it and get back on it again. I’m going to need some type of realness. I’m going to need some type of longevity or else I’m not interested anymore. I’m just not.”

On “Sherri,” Gorga said the family feud is something “you never imagine that it’s going to happen.” While she noted that she couldn’t tell Shepherd exactly what spawned the falling out with Giudice, she said it will play out in the upcoming season of RHONJ. She also made it clear that cutting ties with her husband’s sister was “the best thing “for her family.”

“There comes a time when we get older that I need to worry about my children, my family, my relationship with my husband as well,” Gorga said. “It can’t be so one-sided and selfish. I need to open my eyes sometimes and say, ‘You know what is going to be good for the quality of our lives? And how toxic can you let something get?'”

“We had to do what we had to do,” she added. “Sadly, I never wanted to do it but I do think we made the right decision for our family. There’s sometimes when you have to say, ‘Enough is enough.’… But it’s sad, it’s a very sad situation.”

Both Teresa Giudice & Joe Gorga Have Talked About Their Estrangement

While at BravoCon in October 2022, the Gorgas and Giudice did not interact and were purposely put on separate panels.

When approached by E! News, Giudice said she is “heartbroken” and needed “time to heal” from what happened with her brother and his wife. “He’s my only family,” she said. “I get chills to even talk about it.”

Joe Gorga also admitted ”there’s always room” for a reconciliation. “I love my sister,” he said “I really do. … We’re older now, and it shouldn’t be this way, and it saddens me. It really does. I don’t want this. I really don’t want this.”

READ NEXT: Harry Hamlin Speaks Out on Wife Lisa Rinna’s RHOBH Exit