Did Teresa Giudice Ask Her ‘Ultimate Girls Trip’ Co-Star to be in Her Wedding?

Teresa Giudice and her fiance Luis Ruelas are set to tie the knot in August 2022. The couple has already chosen a wedding party and made preparations for the upcoming ceremony and subsequent reception, which will be held in New Jersey.

In late May 2022, “Real Housewives of New York” star Ramona Singer accidentally leaked private details about Giudice and Ruelas’ wedding when she shared a video of the couple’s wedding invitation on her Instagram Stories. In the video, which was deleted within minutes, fans were able to obtain login credentials for a website that gave additional details about the upcoming soiree.

Shortly thereafter, rumors that RHONY star Luann de Lesseps and RHOA star Kenya Moore were actually in the wedding party surfaced. In a new interview with Heather McDonald, de Lesseps set the record straight.

Here’s what you need to know:

De Lesseps Talked to Giudice About the Rumors

On the June 21, 2022, episode of the “Juicy Scoop” podcast, de Lesseps was asked about the rumors that she’s actually in Giudice in Ruelas’ wedding.

De Lesseps said that she was in Canada on tour when Singer shared the Instagram Stories showing off Giudice’s wedding invitation. She said that it was “typical Ramona.”

McDonald brought up the rumors that she and Moore were actually going to be in the wedding.

“You know, that is the funniest thing in the world. In fact, I just got off the phone with Teresa because, you know, she invited me to the wedding and I wanted to talk to her about the details. And I told her, I said, ‘people think that I’m one of your bridesmaids,'” de Lesseps recalled.

“Am I your bridesmaid and I don’t know it?” de Lesseps said she asked Giudice. The two had a laugh and de Lesseps completely debunked the rumor.

“I said, ‘how upset would Melissa Gorga be if I was to be a bridesmaid?'” de Lesseps said, pointing to the fact that Giudice didn’t ask her sister-in-law to be a bridesmaid.

De Lesseps told McDonald that she is “planning on going” to the wedding — as a guest.

Giudice & Ruelas Have Made a few Changes to Their Wedding After Singer’s Leak

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Giudice and Ruelas talked about Singer’s big mistake and how it has affected their wedding plans.

“Now I’m going to have to have extra security,” Giudice said. When she was asked whether or not they would change the date, Ruelas seemed to shake his head “no,” but Giudice seemed a bit unsure. “I don’t know, we’ll see,” she said. “Some people were telling us we should do that, so…,” she added.

Regardless, Giudice and Ruelas don’t seem to have any hard feelings toward Singer following her Instagram oopsie. The two agree that it was an “honest mistake” on Singer’s part and Singer is still invited to the wedding.

Giudice and Ruelas did send out new invitations, however.

“That was crazy,” Melissa told Entertainment Tonight at the premiere for Jennifer Lopez’s new Netflix special, “Halftime.”

“[Teresa] had to send out a new invitation with a new password and new details,” she added

