Teresa Giudice Reveals Potential Wedding Changes Following Info Leak

Teresa Giudice is busy planning her upcoming wedding to fiance Luis Ruelas but a recent Instagram mistake threw a small monkey wrench into the process.

On May 31, 2022, “Real Housewives of New York” star Ramona Singer took to her Instagram Stories to share that she had received a wedding invitation in the mail. The excited reality star wanted to share the invite with her fans because it was the “most exotic, glamorous wedding invitation” that she had “ever received.”

Issue being, however, was that the invitation — which was to Giudice’s upcoming nuptials — had some exclusive details — including wedding date, time, location, and even a website with a password where guests could obtain additional wedding information.

As soon as Singer posted the video, the world knew all about Giudice and Ruelas’ plans for their August 6, 2022, ceremony and reception, both of which are being held in New Jersey. The reality star, who got close with Giudice while the two were on “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” together, promptly deleted the video, but the information was already out there and some of the private details about Giudice and Ruelas’ wedding have been plastered all over the ‘net.

Now, Giudice is speaking out about the leak — and the aftermath.

Here’s what you need to know:

Giudice & Ruelas Think Singer Made an ‘Honest Mistake’

Giudice and Ruelas were in attendance at the MTV Movie & TV Awards that aired on Sunday, June 5, 2022. Entertainment Tonight caught up with the couple on the red carpet and the two were asked about the leak.

“I called her and I’m like ‘Can you please take that down off your story right now,'” Giudice explained. She said that Singer responded with, “Oh my God what did I do?”

Both Giudice and Ruelas said that they think Singer made an “honest mistake” when sharing the invite online.

Giudice was then asked if she freaked out to which she responded, “yes.”

There don’t seem to be any hard feelings, however. Despite the mistake, Giudice and Ruelas shared that she is still invited to the upcoming wedding. Meanwhile, Singer hasn’t made any public statements about leaking the wedding invitation online.

Giudice Revealed She Will Have Added Security at Her Wedding Due to the Leak

While it does sound like Giudice and Ruelas have forgiven Singer and understand that what happened was simply an accident, there are some changes that will be made to ensure that the wedding goes off without a hitch.

“Now I’m going to have to have extra security,” Giudice admitted. She was asked whether or not she was going to change the date and while Ruelas seemed to shake his head “no,” Giudice was a bit more coy on the subject.

“I don’t know, we’ll see,” she said. “Some people were telling us we should do that, so…,” she added. Giudice and Ruelas have already chosen their wedding party, and their kids will play a big role in the upcoming celebration.

“My children are my maid of honors,” Giudice shared on the May 6, 2022, episode of the “Slut Pig” podcast.

