Milania Giudice Compares Mother’s Relationship With Joe Giudice to Her Current Marriage

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice‘s 18-year-old daughter, Milania Giudice, is sharing her thoughts about her mother’s marriages.

On the March 13 episode of Teresa Giudice’s podcast, “Namaste B$tches,” Milania Giudice discussed her mother’s relationship with her father, Joe Giudice. As fans are aware, the former couple, who share three other daughters, Gia Giudice, Gabriella Giudice, and Audriana Giudice, divorced in 2020. According to the 18-year-old, Joe Giudice “did everything for [her] mom.” However, the father of four did have some complaints.

“He did everything my mom wanted. He got her everything. But he was like, ‘Really Tre? Do you need that?’ He was like, ‘Really Tre? You got to get another purse, Tre? Really Tre?’ Like, that’s my dad,” said Milania Giudice.

The high school student then suggested she believed Teresa Giudice and her current husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas are more compatible.

“But I feel like Louie is more like, ‘Okay. You want another purse? I’ll get something too!’ Like he likes shopping too,” said the 18-year-old.

She went on to say that she believes her mother and Ruelas “have more of that whole like love story” compared to her parents’ relationship.

“My parents definitely had, like, their love story. But I feel like [Teresa Giudice and Ruelas] are way more in a love. Because they like the same things more,” clarified the high school student.

Milania Giudice also shared she does not believe her mother is compatible with “a simple man.” In addition, she stated that she believes her father genuinely loved her mother’s outlandish behavior.

“My dad, I think beneath all the little comments, I think he loved how over-the-top my mom was,” said Milania Giudice with a laugh.

She also stated that her father, who currently lives in the Bahamas, joined RHONJ to please her mother.

“I know on the show, my dad didn’t seem like the best husband to my mom. But my dad did do a lot of things for all of us,” said the teenager.

Milania Giudice Spoke About Her Father’s Current Relationship

During the March 13 “Namaste B$tches” episode, Milania Giudice shared that her father is in a relationship. She stated that while she likes her father’s significant other, she does not believe he will ever marry again.

“I just don’t think he even cares to — he’s like, ‘What’s the reason?'” said Milania Giudice.

Milania Giudice’s eldest sister, Gia Giudice, shared similar comments about their father’s romantic life on the March 6 episode of “Namaste B$tches.” The 23-year-old stated that Joe Giudice is dating someone “really sweet.” She said, however, that she does not think her father intends to wed for a second time.

“I feel like in his life, if he’s content and he’s happy, that’s all he really wants,” said the Rutgers University alum.

Milania Giudice Shared How Her Father Feels About Teresa Giudice’s Husband

While recording a July 2023 episode of “Namaste B$tches,” Milania Giudice stated that she enjoys being in her stepfather’s company.

“Louie is such a great stepdad. He really is. He’s an amazing stepdad,” said the 18-year-old.

She also shared that Joe Giudice likes and respects Ruelas.

“Come on, you guys know Joe. He’s Juicy Joe. You think he’s going to let anybody around his girls who he doesn’t like? No,” said Milania Giudice.

The upcoming 14th season of RHONJ will premiere in May 2024.