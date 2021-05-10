Real Housewife Warns New ‘RHOBH’ Star About Cast

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills newcomer Crystal Kung Minkoff already has a Bravo bestie—and it’s not one of her co-stars. The “RHOBH” newbie has bonded with “Real Housewives of Dallas” star Dr. Tiffany Moon, who is also a newcomer to the franchise. The two women have a lot in common, so it’s no wonder Tiffany offered Crystal some serious advice before her season of the Bravo reality show airs.

During an appearance earlier this month on “Watch What Happens Live,” Dr. Tiffany revealed that her biggest regret from her first season on the show was closing herself off from her co-stars.

“I [should have opened] up to the ladies and let down my walls a little sooner,” the anesthesiologist said of her first season of the show.

She also gave the incoming “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star some advice that tied into her biggest regret.

Tiffany Moon Advised Crystal Kung Minkoff to Get the Full Story Before Lashing out at Her Co-Stars

During her first “RHOD” season, Tiffany Moon famously got into a feud with her co-star Kameron Westcott, who ultimately blocked her on social media. In a new interview, Tiffany told E! News that she advised Crystal Kung Minkoff to do her research before lashing out on Twitter or Instagram after she sees scenes of her co-stars talking about her behind her back.

Tiffany revealed that the “greatest mistake” she made when the show started airing was that she went on social media after hearing things the other ladies said about her when filming the show more than six months earlier.

“I went on social media to sort of like air my hurt feelings and that did not go so well for any of those relationships,” Tiffany revealed.

She added that Crystal should hold the phone and think back to what was going on at the time of filming before having a knee-jerk reaction.

“I kind of told her like if and when you hear cast members say things to you, about you, about events that happened a while back, reach out to them first and try to talk about it instead of going on social media and being like, ‘Well that’s not what you said while we were filming!’” Tiffany told the outlet. “Because that’s what I did and I think that was not good for some of my friendships.”

“But it was my first time,” she added. “And when you hear people say things about you on TV it’s hurtful and I think I just sort of made some mistakes and I was trying to prevent her from making those same mistakes.”

Tiffany Moon has Called Crystal Kung Minkoff Her New ‘Bravo Bestie’

Although they star on rival seasons of the “Real Housewives’ franchise, Tiffany and Crystal have become best friends. Tiffany told E! that the two first connected through Instagram.

“It was like, ‘Hey, you’re on Housewives and it’s my first season two. Just reaching out to let you know that I’m here to support you,'” she said. “And we talked about being Chinese Americans growing up in America.“

“And then we just became friends,” she added. “We have kids, her daughter Zoe is the same age as my twins Chloe and Madison.”

The two women even met up for dinner with their husbands at Craig’s in Los Angeles when Tiffany visited the city.

“She was like we have to go out. We have to have a double date,” Tiffany said of Crystal. “She’s my new Bravo bestie.”

Tiffany previously told Bravo’s Daily Dish that despite living in different cities, the two talk on the regular. While Tiffany has met women from other “Real Housewives” franchises, no one has come close to the deep bond she has formed with Crystal.

“I’ve talked to a few of the Housewives from other franchises, but I wouldn’t say that we’re like besties,” Tiffany told Bravo. “Not yet anyway.”

