Why Tom Girardi’s Brother is Seeking a Conservatorship

Tom Girardi’s brother is seeking a conservatorship over the 81-year-old after claiming his health has taken a turn for the worse.

Robert Girardi has filed a declaration in his brother’s bankruptcy case brought by creditors claiming the estranged husband of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne is suffering from short-term memory loss, according to Page Six. Tom Girardi is in need of a conservatorship, Robert Girardi argued in court records obtained by The Blast.

He added that his brother, famed plaintiffs’ lawyer of Girardi Keese, is “not capable of making rational decisions with respect” to his financial duties and is “incapable of realizing” the consequences of the bankruptcy filings, The Blast reported.

Erika Jayne’s Husband Tom Girardi Claims He's Broke Amid Divorce Battle (via @Fox411) https://t.co/6Mx5AIAsT8 — TMZ (@TMZ) December 19, 2020

Tom Girardi, who is in the midst of a divorce from Jayne, is embroiled in legal battles after he was sued by his law firm partner to dissolve their business venture known as 1126 Wilshire Partnership, Page Six said.

Robert Keese, joined by Robert Finnerty and Jill O’Callahan, accused Tom Girardi of failing to pay them the approximately $315,000 in income from the partnership, the outlet continued. They argued that the well-known attorney took the money “for his own personal gain,” Page Six said.

Robert Girardi Claimed He Will Help the Bankruptcy Court Get Access to His Brother’s Records

Breaking: Edelson opposes appointment of Robert Girardi as a guardian. Provides testimony which basically shows a fraud on the Court by Girardi. #RHOBH #GIRARDIFRAUD. The declaration is attached below as well as a quote: pic.twitter.com/43H0sje9m9 — Ronald Richards (@RonaldRichards) January 19, 2021

According to Page Six, Robert Girardi is arguing that he will help the bankruptcy court gain access to his brother’s records if he becomes his conservator, the outlet reported.

He argued in court records obtained by The Blast that Tom Girardi is suffering from short term memory loss and is “unable to act for himself.”

My brother is incapable of realizing and understanding the repercussions of the bankruptcy filings pending against him and his law firm Girardi Keese notwithstanding having [it] explained to him over and over and by various people. Furthermore, my brother is not capable of making rational decisions with respect to his financial responsibilities and offers solutions and opinions that are factually impossible.

Page Six said the judge has not yet ruled on Robert Girardi’s motion.

Tom’s Legal Woes Extend Beyond the Battle With His Law Firm Partner

Tom Girardi is accused by Keese and the other two plaintiffs of taking out loans against the property without their knowledge valuing up to roughly $7.4 million, Page Six reported. They argued that they each have suffered a loss of approximately $442,500, the outlet continued.

On top of this lawsuit, the attorney is involved in a “class-action lawsuit over missing funds in the Lion Air settlement,” Page Six said. Reuters previously reported that Tom Girardi and Jayne were sued in federal court in Chicago of “misappropriating settlement funds that belong to victims of the Lion Air crash.”

The suit accused the estranged couple of using the funds to support their “outrageous lifestyles … in the glitz-and-glam world of Hollywood and Beverly Hills,” the outlet said.

Wells Fargo Financial Services has also accused Tom Girardi of “allegedly breaching a written agreement and conversation with the bank,” Page Six added.

