WATCH: Tom Girardi Speaks About Erika Jayne for the First Time, Drops Major Bombshell

Paparazzi caught up with Tom Girardi after he finished having lunch with a pal in Los Angeles on September 22, 2021, according to Page Six.

Fans of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” have long been debating whether or not Tom’s soon-to-be ex-wife Erika Jayne knew of the alleged financial dealings that he was involved in; Tom is named in a civil lawsuit alleging fraud and embezzlement after he was accused of withholding funds from clients, according to E! News.

On the current season of the show, Erika has maintained that she didn’t know what her husband was doing behind closed doors and, after court records indicated that Tom’s company transferred some $20 million to her company, she told the other “Housewives” that she had no idea about the money, where it came from or anything else, according to Insider.

When asked about the money by her friend Kyle Richards, Erika said she “did not” know about it. When pressed by “Housewives” star Sutton Stracke, Erika responded, “I was kept away from the books.” Later on in the conversation, Erika said, “My point is this. I didn’t know that. No one knows the answer but [Tom].”

And while Tom has not spoken out publicly about Erika since she filed for divorce in November 2020, he may have just implicated his ex.

Tom Told the Paparazzi That Erika Knew

As Tom was walking, the cameraman directly asked him the one question that many “RHOBH” have been wondering for months: Did Erika Jayne know?

“Can you set the record straight for us? Did Erika know anything?” the cameraman asks in the video. Tom’s face turns from a smile to something more serious, almost as if he didn’t understand the question. He looks at the cameraman with a blank expression for several seconds before someone jumps in to try to keep Tom from answering.

“We’re ready to go,” someone off camera says. Tom looks like he wants to answer — like he’s trying to understand the question.

“Why don’t you drop the camera?” one man with Tom says. “Did you hear me?” the man says.

“He wants to answer the question,” the guy with the camera says. Tom still has his eyes fixed on him.

“I think she does,” Tom says, clearly, before walking away. Page Six called the admission “stunning.”

Tom Was Also Asked How He Likes His New Home

The 82-year-old disgraced lawyer was wearing a pair of khakis and a blue button-down shirt as he walked on a sidewalk with a pal. He was approached by a cameraman, who asked how he was doing. Tom gave the cameraman a thumbs up, and kept walking.

“How are you feeling?” the cameraman asked. “Real good, baby,” Tom responded. “How are you liking your new residence?” the pap asked, referring to his new digs at a senior living facility. “Well, we have some questions, but we’re liking [it] pretty good,” Tom responded.

According to Page Six, Tom is living at the Belmont Village Senior Living facility after moving out of his LA area mansion, being diagnosed with dementia, and being placed under a conservatorship.

On the September 22, 2021, episode of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” Erika talked about her estranged husband, and admitted that she still cared about him. She also said that she would not want to see him living in any kind of elderly care facility. On the very same day that the episode aired, it appears as though Tom totally tuned on her. At the time of this writing, Erika has not responded to Tom’s comment.

