Kathy Hilton Calls Erika Jayne’s Reunion Remarks ‘Heartbreaking’

The current season of “The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills” has largely focused on Erika Jayne’s life. The entertainer has been in the middle of her ex-husband’s legal battle, after Tom Girardi was accused of embezzlement, according to E! News.

Erika filed for divorce from Tom in November 2020, after 22 years of marriage, People magazine reported at the time. “After much consideration, I have decided to end my marriage to Tom Girardi. This is not a step taken lightly or easily. I have great love and respect for Tom and for our years and the lives we built together,” Erika said in a statement, requesting privacy during this challenging time.

Since then, Erika’s possible involvement in her husband’s alleged illegal actions has been called into question. Us Weekly reports that the reality star has been questioned about some $20 million loan that her company accepted from her estranged husband.

Much of this has unfolded on “Real Housewives,” with Erika finding out the latest details about her ex’s case while Bravo cameras were rolling. Throughout the season, Erika has received a great deal of backlash from fans, many of whom felt that she shouldn’t have filmed the season given what’s been going on in her personal life. Many wondered if she would end up filming the Reunion, since she would be asked some really tough questions by Andy Cohen, and would have to face the other “Housewives,” some of whom have had their doubts about the things that she has said on the show, but she filmed with her co-stars nevertheless.

Although the reunion hasn’t aired yet, several people involved in the show have spoken out about how things went, including Erika’s co-star Kathy Hilton.

Kathy Hilton Called Erika’s Reunion Admissions ‘Heartbreaking’

Kathy and her other “RHOBH” co-star Garcelle Beauvais attended The Abbey’s 16th annual Christmas In September event on September 21, 2021, and chatted a bit about the reunion special — and about Erika’s appearance — while walking the red carpet, according to Radar Online.

When asked about the reunion, Garcelle said, “it’s juicy, it’s dramatic. It’s sad, it’s touching. It’s everything,” according to Radar Online. Kathy chimed in and added that it’s “heartbreaking,” and Garcelle agreed.

Kathy hasn’t spoken out too much about Erika, but she has admitted that everything that’s going on with the “xxpen$ive” singer has made her emotional at times. For example, Kathy admitted that she cried during Kyle Richards’ dinner, the one that aired on “RHOBH.”

“I literally started to cry to the point where I, you know, when I burst out? I had to get up and go into [Kyle’s] powder room and I literally was crying my eyes out. It was the first time all of those things had been brought up to me,” Kathy said in the August 19, 2021, episode of the After Show (via YouTube).

On the September 13, 2021, episode of his SiriusXM radio show, “RHOBH” host Andy Cohen shared his thoughts on the reunion — and told listeners that Erika answered all the questions that she was asked.

“I think that I asked her everything. I mean, the viewers had amazing questions and I feel that we represented the tenor of what the viewers were feeling. I thought it was fascinating, it was engaging, it was surprising. And we did, we spoke about everything. I mean, name a topic and I’ll tell you if it was discussed,” Andy said, according to People magazine.

Part one of the “RHOBH” reunion will air on October 6, 2021, on Bravo, according to Women’s Health.

