Famous Actress Admits Subscribing to Denise Richards’ Only Fans

Former “Real Housewives” star Denise Richards has a friend and a fan in actress Tori Spelling. In an interview with Jeff Lewis on SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live, Spelling revealed that she paid money to sign up to see Richards’ Only Fans exclusive content.

“I’ve been friends with her for years. I was just kind of fascinated by the whole OnlyFans and — I’m not going to lie — I was like, ‘Let me check it out. What does it entail? So I looked at it and of course it shows something like unless you subscribe you can’t get it,” Spelling explained.

“So of course I subscribed under a fake name. It’s riveting because they’re like ‘Hey we might show you this in the shower.’ And I just wanted to see, it’s my friend and I’m like, ‘Hey, how far is she going?’. They say, allegedly, if you tip them they get back to you faster. So I was like, ‘Hey, love what I’m seeing, would love to see some more,'” she added.

Tori Spelling Spent $400 in 2 Days on Only Fans

Spelling admitted that she had her interest piqued by her pal’s Only Fans account and she “ended up…spending $400.”

“I couldn’t stop,” she told Lewis. As for her reaction to the whole thing? Spelling gushed about Richards. “Oh gosh, she looks good,” she said.

Richards appeared on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” during seasons 9 and 10 as a full-time participant, leaving the show in 2020. She started her Only Fans account in the summer of 2022 shortly after her daughter launched an account.

Despite Richards and her ex-husband Charlie Sheen receiving questions about their daughter Sami Sheen’s decision to join the platform, Richards told Heavy that she would “guide” her daughter while respecting that she makes her own choices.

Denise Richards Likes the Only Fans Platform & Is Very Active on It

In July 2022, Richards spoke with KTLA about her decision to join Only Fans — and why she liked the platform so much.

“You own your content. The other sites, they can sell your content,” she explained. “We all post pictures with ourselves with bathing suits on Instagram and some of the other sites that there’s no difference other than you actually own the content,” she added.

Richards has received quite a bit of support, especially from her former “Real Housewives” co-star Lisa Rinna.

“I think it’s fabulous,” Rinna told Andy Cohen on the August 3, 2022, episode of “Watch What Happens Live,” according to Us Weekly. “Make money, baby! Make the cash! She’s gonna make more money than she did on the show,” Rinna added.

Richards charges $25 per month for subscriptions to her uncensored content on Only Fans. She has shared more than 200 posts since joining the platform and has received more than 110,000 likes. She interacts with her fans as best she can, often encouraging subscribers to leave her messages.

“I am going to film more content soon.. what do you want to see most of for 2023?” she asked on January 8, 2023.

“If you are new here today, come say hi! Tell me about yourself. I love getting to know each of you,” she wrote on January 12, 2023.

