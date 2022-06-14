Daughter of ‘Real Housewives’ Star Joins Only Fans

The daughter of a “Real Housewives” star has started an Only Fans.

On June 13, 2022, Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen’s 18-year-old daughter Sami Sheen shared her new venture on Instagram. “Click the link in my bio if u wanna see more,” Sami captioned a photo of herself in a black bikini top.

The link in Sami’s bio contains links to her other social media accounts, including Instagram, Twitter and TikTok, and she has now addeda link to her new Only Fans account.

“hey ;) subscribe to see exclusive content,” reads her Only Fans bio. Sami said that she uploads “new content 2-3 times a week” and encouraged people to message her as her messages are “open.”

Heavy reached out to Richards for comment on her daughter’s newest venture.

“Sami is 18, and this decision wasn’t based on whose house she lives in. All I can do as a parent is guide her and trust her judgment, but she makes her own choices,” Richards said.

Here’s what you need to know:

Sami Included a Link to Her Amazon Wish List on Her Only Fans Bio

Sami teased her exclusive content with a photo of her backside in a thong bikini with a “censored” box partially covering her. To subscribe to her exclusive content, OnlyFans charges $19.99 per month — and offers discounted packages for “bundles.”

In addition to hoping that people subscribe to her content, Sami has created an Amazon Wish List that she shared on her Only Fans account so that people can buy and send her items that she’d like to own.

The Wish List includes items from cat socks to lingerie and Dior perfume. The items range in price from $10 to $175. The Wish List works similarly to a gift registry in that items purchased from the list are sent directly to the address provided by the person who created the list.

Sami & Her Mom’s Relationship Has Been Strained in the Past

In September 2021, Sami made a TikTok about the relationship she had with her mom.

“1 year ago today: trapped in an abusive household, hated myself, would go days without eating or sleeping, insanely depressed, hated school, etc,” she shared in a now-private video, according to Page Six.

She followed that up with another TikTok video, letting everyone know that she moved out of her mother’s house. “Now: finally moved out of the hell house, had a spiritual awakening, own 2 cats, happy single, full of self love, and dropped out of high school :),” she said.

On Mother’s Day 2022, Sami reunited with her mom — and shared a post of them together on Instagram.

“Happy mother’s day !! i love u so much mom. u have no idea how grateful i am to have u in my life,” Sami captioned the photo.

“Thank you Sami for an amazing Mother’s Day. It means a lot to me. I know nana was at dinner with us she would never miss one of her favorite restaurants. Thank you & I love you so much,” Richards wrote in the comments.

READ NEXT: Kyle Richards’ Cheeky Bathing Suit Snap Is Turning Heads