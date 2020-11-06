Another Housewife Speaks out About Tyra Banks’ DWTS Rumors

A few weeks ago, Dancing with the Stars host Tyra Banks came under fire after she was rumored to be trying to ban Real Housewives stars from appearing on the show. Now, some Real Housewives are speaking out.

On October 19, Real Housewives of Potomac star Ashley Darby took to her Instagram to share her opinion on the Dancing With the Stars drama. Darby posted a video compilation of various shots of herself dancing and performing. In the caption, Darby wrote, “Hearing that RHs are allegedly ‘banned’ from performing on #DWTS was a bummer, but I still have my eyes on the prize! I’ll be on that dance floor one day! ✨✨✨”

In the comment section, many of Darby’s fellow Real Housewives stars showed their support. Darby’s Real Housewives of Potomac costar, Gizelle Bryant, wrote, “We will make our own #DWTS.” Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice also commented with a string of fire emojis.

Tyra Banks Responded to the Rumors

On October 19, a source told OK! that Banks did not want any more Real Housewives on the show was because they don’t pull in the type of headlines that Banks wants for Dancing With the Stars. “Tyra has never been a fan of the Housewives, but the real reason she doesn’t want them on her show is that Bethenny Frankel, NeNe Leakes, and Teresa Giudice do not make headlines anymore,” a source told OK!

However, after OK! reported that Banks’ didn’t want any Real Housewives on the show, Banks’ publicist told Page Six that the rumors weren’t true. “This is 100 percent untrue,” Banks’ publicist, Elana Rose of the Rose Group, told Page Six. “She’s a huge fan of the ‘Housewives’ and everyone knows Tyra is a businesswoman first. As a businesswoman, why would she say anything against the ‘Housewives’? She has nothing to do with casting.”

Rose continued, telling Page Six, “She loves Andy [Cohen], she’s been on ‘Watch What Happens Live’ several times. She’s a huge fan of the Clubhouse.”

Other ‘Real Housewives’ Have Fired Back at Banks’ Claims

Even though Banks has clarified her claims, other Real Housewives besides Darby have also spoken out. On October 22, former Real Housewives of New York star Bethenny Frankel fired back at Tyra Banks in a Tweet that has since been deleted.

Frankel wrote, “Good to know @tyrabanks has clumped me in her no more housewives mandate on @DancingABC. Also good to know-their casting director Deena, who I ❤️ has asked me to be on that show multiple x in the last decade. I’m also no longer a housewife, but nobody is bigger than the game Tyra.”

Frankel later clarified her statement, writing on Twitter, “I deleted that last post Bc I really like & have a great relationship with Deena Katz from #DWTS. If @tyrabanks wants to come on my podcast, she is welcome anytime as she has built a successful brand on her own in her own way. #justbwithbethenny.”

