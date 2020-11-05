Jenny McCarthy Accidentally Caught Calling Real Housewife’s Husband a ‘Loser’

During a November 4 appearance on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live, Jenny McCarthy slammed Real Housewives of Orange County star Emily Simpson’s husband, Shane.

McCarthy appeared with Simpson as her fellow guest on Watch What Happens Live. During the episode, host Andy Cohen played the game “Who’s The Bigger Dork?” with McCarthy, where he shows two photos of Bravolebs side by side and the guest has to choose who the bigger dork is. Well, when Cohen pulled up a side-by-side of Simpson’s husband and Braunwyn Windham-Burke’s husband, Sean Burke, things got a little messy.

“They’re both dorks! They’re both huge losers!” McCarthy exclaimed during the episode, not realizing that it was a photo of Simpson’s husband. “Seriously? You just called my husband a loser right in front of me. Wow.” Simpson responded on-air.

McCarthy then tried to backtrack, saying, “I screwed up, it’s the guy with the necklace, then.”