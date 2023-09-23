Vicki Gunvalson Reveals Which ‘Housewife’ She Thinks ‘Deserves the Friend of Treatment’

“Real Housewives of Orange County” personality Vicki Gunvalson appeared on the September 13 episode of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” alongside her castmates Shannon Beador and Tamra Judge. While participating in a game of “Truth or Your Amigas Take a Shot,” Gunvalson was asked to share, “Which current ‘Housewife’ do[es she] think deserves the ‘Friend of Treatment?’” As fans are aware, Gunvalson has appeared as “a friend of” on RHOC season 17 after a three-year absence from the Bravo series.

Gunvalson initially responded, “Well, I don’t deserve to be a friend.” She then shared she was hesitant to answer the question. The 61-year-old eventually revealed she believed that Heather Dubrow, who rejoined the RHOC cast for season 16, could be demoted as “a friend of.”

“I would say Heather Dubrow, just because she doesn’t need this,” said Gunvalson.

Judge, who had issues with Dubrow throughout RHOC season 17, interjected that she disagreed with Gunvalson. When Gunvalson asked why the “Two Ts In A Pod” podcast host was “so defensive,” Judge replied, “Because we need her on the show.” Gunvalson then asserted, “We need Vicki Gunvalson on the show.”

Vicki Gunvalson Made Similar Comments About Heather Dubrow in December 2022

Gunvalson made similar comments about Dubrow in a December 2022 Us Weekly interview. The COTO Insurance founder shared that she does not “think Heather really fits in to ‘Orange County’ anymore.” She explained that she believed Dubrow has other avenues that she should focus on, like her career as an actress and her four children. She also noted that Dubrow’s husband, Dr. Terry Dubrow, stars in his own E! reality series, “Botched.”

“She’s an actress, she does that well, I just don’t know why she would want to do that. One of my managers told me years ago, you either want fame or money. And fame is a drug, and you know it’s bad for you but the people that want fame pay a price for it, so I just don’t know why she would want that chaos in her life,” stated the Bravo personality.

The 61-year-old also stated that while she does not “talk to her very much,” she likes Dubrow.

While speaking to Us Weekly, Gunvalson shared that she enjoyed having the chance to film for RHOC again. She stated that she enjoyed being on camera with Beador and Judge. She also suggested she would be interested in coming back to the series as a full-time RHOC star.

Heather Dubrow Shared Her Thoughts About Vicki Gunvalson’s Comments About Her

In RHOC season 17, episode 8, Gunvalson briefly spoke about her relationship with Dubrow. She told Judge and Beador that she believes Dubrow acts like Gunvalson is “below her.”

Dubrow shared she took issue with Gunvalson’s comment in a July 2023 interview with Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap.” The “Jenny” actress stated she was upset about the remark because she and Gunvalson have had pleasant interactions. She also noted that she and the mother of two had an enjoyable time together during the cast’s trip to Mexico in RHOC season 17.

“Everytime I see Vicki in person we hug, we talk, we talk about our children, ‘How’s your life?’” stated the mother of four. “I mean we spent time together, not to spoil alert, but we spent time together down the road on the show this year and had a great time, so what I don’t understand is how come when we’re together, you’re great, we’re fun, we’re fine, we’re having a great time, and I always walk away feel terrific and everytime you give an interview, or everytime you are with other friends, it’s a different story.”