Vicki Gunvalson Disses Teddi Mellencamp & Tamra Judge’s Podcast

Vicki Gunvalson appeared on the “Two T’s In A Pod” podcast, hosted by her former “Real Housewives of Orange County” co-star Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” fame. During the interview, uploaded on January 13, the former Bravo personality revealed she was unhappy that Judge was co-hosting a podcast with Arroyave, as reported by Screen Rant.

At the start of the “Two T’s In A Pod” podcast episode, Arroyave told Gunvalson that she was “a little hurt that [she] told Tamra that she shouldn’t do the podcast with [her].” The owner of Coto Insurance and Financial Services asserted that she and Judge should have co-hosted a podcast instead.

“We talked about it, we never mentioned you, Teddi, ’cause it’s us. Her and I were on the same show, we talked about doing a podcast, next thing we know, lickety-split, oh ‘Tamra Two Ts In A Teapot’ like okay whatever, that’s weird but okay,” said Gunvalson.

Judge appreciated Gunvalson’s candor and revealed that the 59-year-old had shared that she was “jealous” over the podcast. The insurance agent admitted to being “a little bit” jealous and explained why she believed her former “RHOC” co-star should have teamed up with her for a podcast.

“I would be the first one chosen over you because we’re best friends and we live in the same area and we were on the same show,” stated Gunvalson.

Judge clarified that she “joined [Arroyave’s] podcast,” which was previously named “Teddi Tea Pod.” Gunvalson then noted that she does not have an issue with the former “RHOBH” star but thinks “it’s kind of weird that [her] best friend is doing a podcast with some other franchise person.”

Later in the episode, Gunvalson offered Arroyave and Judge criticism of their podcast. She stated that “they don’t know what they’re doing” and chastised the former Bravo stars for not asking her many questions.

“If you were on my podcast, I wouldn’t let me talk so much. So you never got questions out. I wanted to see how good you were,” quipped the mother-of-two.

Arroyave joked that they “just let [her] talk and dig [her] own hole,” causing Gunvalson to exclaim, “Boring!”

While speaking to Arroyave and Judge, Gunvalson shared her thoughts about her former “RHOC” co-star Shannon Beador, who is currently starring on the show’s sixteenth season. She asserted that she rather spend time with the Real for Real founder than Heather Dubrow. She explained that she believes Dubrow “looks down at [her]” and feels that she would “have more fun with Shannon.” The 59-year-old then noted that she has not been in contact with Beador since she left “RHOC” following its fourteenth season.

“She stopped talking to me when I didn’t get asked back,” claimed the former Bravo star.

Gunvalson mentioned Beador during a June 2021 interview with Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap.” She shared that while she was unhappy to no longer be an “RHOC” cast member, she was grateful for the experience.

“How many people can say that they were on a reality TV show for 14 years,” stated Gunvalson.

She then noted that Beador has remained on the hit Bravo series since its ninth season.

“I got Shannon coming in up my a**. I don’t know how she has stayed on so long,” said the 59-year-old.

While speaking to Us Weekly in December 2021, Beador discussed the possibility of Gunvalson and Judge returning to “RHOC.” She shared that she did not “think [she] would enjoy it” and noted that she is “in a happy place right now.” The reality television star explained that she would not like to spend time with her former castmates, as they have made negative comments about her.

“There has been a lot things that continue to be said about me like as of 24 hours ago. So, it’s hard because I was so close to both of them and I’m still choosing not to engage and address it, especially in the public. We were friends and sadly we’re not anymore,” stated Beador.

New episodes of “RHOC” air on Bravo on Wednesdays.

