RHOSLC Star Says Lisa Barlow Will Be the Season 5 ‘Iconic Villain’

Fans of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” recently learned that season 4 newbie Monica Garcia wouldn’t be returning for season 5 of the show but Whitney Rose said there’s no cause for concern as the show already has a “villain” in Lisa Barlow.

“People were concerned when Mary [Cosby] didn’t come back, people were concerned when Jen [Shah] didn’t come back and look at us now!” she told Nick Viall on his podcast “The Viall Files” on February 1. “Every season gets better and better and better. I promise you, Salt Lake City, it is a gem. People don’t need to be concerned.”

As for who would replace Garcia in the “villain” role, she replied, “Nick, we already have her replacement. She’s been here for four years. I guess, it’s not her replacement. We already have that person: Lisa Barlow. Lisa’s always been the villain! You’re an iconic villain, Lisa. You’re a Salt Lake icon.”

Perhaps worried about starting a new feud with Barlow, Rose then clarified, “She really is, like, at BravoCon and stuff, she’s always on the ‘icon’ panel, so she represents Salt Lake City. I don’t think we need a Monica because we have enough personalities as it is.”

Whitney Rose Said She Felt Like Monica Garcia Was ‘Dangerous’

Garcia exited the show after just one season, though she certainly left with a bang. After the massive reveal that she was behind the Reality Von Tease Instagram page, Garcia attended the reunion with a lot of energy toward the other women, including bringing her own Burn Book.

“I saw my pages,” Rose said about her place in Garcia’s version of the iconic Mean Girls book. “In the beginning, [it was] poking fun at herself, she was trying to victimize herself in a way, and then at the end, it was all of the receipts of the Reality Von Tease page,” Rose revealed. “Everything in that book that they were posting [was] about our husbands, our children, our businesses, like, you don’t mess around with that.”

In fact, the Wild Rose Beauty founder called Garcia “dangerous” and said she officially cut ties with her. “I unfollowed this last week,” she said. “There’s some kind of gratification of unfollowing and blocking someone, like, face-to-face. But, she doesn’t feel bad [about what she did].”

The ‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ Will Be Filming Season 5 Very Soon

There won’t be much time off for the Salt Lake City women after season 4 wrapped as Heather Gay told Variety that production on season 5 would be starting on February 5.

Although there’s no official news yet on whether Garcia will be replaced by another full-time Housewife and which cast members will be back, Rose told Viall that there will likely be some friends introduced in the season. It’s also unclear whether Mary Cosby will return for another season, as her friendships with the other women have been quite volatile. At the season 4 reunion, she was Garcia’s staunchest defender.

