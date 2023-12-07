Lisa Barlow Calls ‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ Co-Star ‘Basic’

Lisa Barlow made some pointed comments about some of her “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” cast mates during a recent discussion with Interview Magazine about her company, VIDA Tequila.

While chatting about various tequilas she was tasting, Barlow was asked, “If Fortaleza was one of your castmates, who is it?” She replied, “If Fortaleza was one of my castmates, it would be Meredith [Marks]. Seasoned. Classic and elegant… This isn’t saying ‘you can leave’ yet, but it’s a beautiful tequila. I think mine is still better because it’s more earthy. But I think Fortaleza is beautiful.”

Although Marks received a positive comparison to a tequila, some of Barlow’s RHOSLC co-stars weren’t so lucky. She said the Milagro, which received a generally negative review from Barlow, was like Whitney Rose. “It burns,” she said after tasting it. “Straight burn. I think it cleared my sinuses.” Later, she said, “Milagro is Whitney. Basic.” Barlow and Rose have had an on-and-off friendship during their four seasons on RHOSLC.

Follow the Heavy on Bravo TV Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Lisa Barlow Said Her Arguments With Monica Garcia Were A Lot Worse in Person

Play

During her interview, Barlow said she was very street smart, despite RHOSLC newbie Monica Garcia claiming she was “the street smart one” among the cast.

The mother of two was asked which RHOSLC stars were the least street smart, in her opinion, and she replied, “Angie [Katsanevas] and Whitney [Rose].” As for Mary Cosby, Barlow said, “She’s hilarious from a TV standpoint, but from a real-life standpoint she doesn’t get involved… Mary and I are fine, but she’s rude in a weird way. How they edit it is amazing. But if you’re living it, it’s different.”

After commenting about the majority of her co-stars, Barlow spoke about Garcia, with whom she’s had a major feud during the season. Barlow said their situation was “so much worse in person.” She claimed, “They gave her such a good edit. You guys have to wait to see this but basically I’m like, ‘I think you were jealous of your mom, you sat there and pouted and you hated that your mom got along with everybody,'” she said about the fight between Garcia and her mother at Katsanevas’ Easter party.

“She was having fun with your kids, my kids, everybody’s kids, and you were jealous because your mom fit in better than you did,” Barlow added. “She came with a chip on her shoulder.”

Monica Garcia & Lisa Barlow Feuded Throughout Season 4 of RHOSLC

Play

Garcia’s troubles with Barlow started when the newbie confronted Barlow after the loss of her $60,000 ring. She told Barlow it was hard to hear her complain about losing it all the time during the trip to Palm Springs as it sounded materialistic. The two women ended up having a huge fight about it, and their feud continued in subsequent episodes.

Back in Salt Lake City, Barlow commented on Garcia’s fight with her mother at the Easter party and said she was speaking very disrespectfully to her mother. They ended up getting into an argument at Whitney Rose’s event later on as Barlow told Garcia that “clearly” no one wanted to be her mother.

READ NEXT: Real Housewives Star’s Husband Cries Over Her Plastic Surgery