Yolanda Hadid Fires Back About 2014 RHOBH Controversy

Yolanda Hadid Says Her Almond Comments to Gigi Hadid Were Taken out of Context: ‘It’s Such a Silly Narrative That Is out There, That Has Nothing to Do With the Reality of Our Lives’

In a 2014 episode of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” Yolanda was filmed telling her then-teenage daughter to eat a few almonds if she was feeling weak.

“I’m feeling really weak, I had like, half an almond,” Gigi said to Yolanda. “Have a couple of almonds and chew them really well,” Yolanda replied back.

She addressed those controversial comments while speaking with People for an October 20 interview.

“This is taken so far out [of context]. This was a small little clip from Housewives. Gigi was calling because she wasn’t feeling good and I apparently said, half asleep, ‘Have two almonds,’” Yolanda told the outlet. She says the call came shortly after having breast implant removal surgery and she was drowsy. “I don’t even remember why two or what. There was no rhyme or reason to it. It’s such a silly narrative that is out there, that has nothing to do with the reality of our lives.”

Gigi, who was just starting out her modeling career during this time, was often seen being talked to by her mother about her diet.

“You can have one night of being bad,” Yolanda told Gigi who was preparing to celebrate her birthday on an episode of the show. “And then, you’ve got to get back on your diet.”

She also famously said she thought her daughter might be gay because she wanted to play sports.

Yolanda Hadid Poked Fun at Herself With ‘Worst Mom Ever’ Almond TikTok

On September 29, Yolanda posted a TikTok of herself with a bowl of almonds and the hashtag #worstmomever.

The fans had mixed reviews in the comments.

“THE HASHTAG,” someone wrote. Another fan joked, “Can you adopt me so I can be skinny” while another asked, “did Bella tell you to post this.”

Yolanda explained why she mentioned Almonds, to begin with.

“I always have a bag of almonds or a different kind of nut in my bag because when my blood sugar drops, I can grab a hand of nuts and eat them,” she told People. “It’s really good for that. But it’s not that I use it as a diet food. I don’t believe in diets anyway.”

In May 2017, Yolanda spoke to Nine Honey about her own diet regime saying, “I’m no saint—I love pizza, sweets and wine as much as everyone else, but I have such sensitivities to these foods that it’s almost not worth the price to pay. However, I do indulge once in a while because I believe we should enjoy everything, as long as it’s in moderation.”

She also detailed her daily food intake with Harpers Bazaar in 2018.

Yolanda said she, “starts her day with a big glass of water infused with the juice of half a lemon, which she claims ‘alkalizes the gut,’ cleanses, and provides nutrients to the body first thing in the morning. For breakfast, it’s a quick, easy, energizing bowl of oats, flavored with a dollop of organic butter, a handful of slivered almonds, chopped strawberries, organic honey, and a small packet of Stevia for a kick of sweetness.”

