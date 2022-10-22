Former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Yolanda Hadid is opening up about her time on the show.

Here’s what you need to know:

Yolanda Hadid Says She Feels ‘Sorry’ for Kathy Hilton & Relates to Her Drama With Lisa Rinna

Play

Yolanda Hadid Shares How RHOBH Took a Toll on Her Mental Health (Exclusive) Yolanda Hadid speaks with ET about her time on 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,' while also discussing Project Healthy Minds. 2022-10-15T21:00:01Z

“Well, the first season I went on, I was diagnosed with neurological Lyme disease and a lot of narratives that were created by the women… but those things were very hurtful. I was fighting for my life,” the former Bravo star told Entertainment Tonight.

“I feel sorry for Kathy because I been in her shoes,” she said hinting at Rinna alleging that Kathy Hilton had a mental breakdown in Aspen. “I feel sorry [for] what it does to her family with Kyle [Richards] and Kim [Richards]. It goes deep, right? And why? Because you want camera time.”

Hadid appeared on the show from seasons 3 through 6 but left after Lisa Rinna brought up the idea that Hadid had Munchausen syndrome.

According to NHS, “Munchausen syndrome is a psychological condition where someone pretends to be ill or deliberately produces symptoms of illness in themselves. Their main intention is to assume the ‘sick role’ so that people care for them and they are the center of attention.”

Hadid also revealed why she won’t ever return to the show, “I’m too sensitive,” she told the outlet. “I couldn’t deal with that back and forth between women. It’s not my communication style or something that’s good for my life.”

Rinna later apologized for bringing it up but it wasn’t easily forgiven, the accusation was “the biggest f***** blow I’ve ever had in my life … sorry is not enough,” Hadid said in a 2016 episode of RHOBH. “You labeled Kim last year, you labeled Brandi [Glanville] and now you’re labeling me.”

In July 2019, Rinna told the Los Angeles Times that she thought about leaving the show after the Munchausen incident.

“Rinna says she’s been close to leaving the show. She notes that the Munchausen fight that hijacked Season 6, in which Rinna engaged in conversations about whether then-cast member Yolanda Foster (now Hadid) was faking her Lyme disease, was tough,” the outlet reported.

Rinna is still on the show, though fans have been calling for her to be fired over the issues with Hilton.

“Let’s let the reunions play out,” Cohen said during the “Ask Andy” panel when fans asked if it was time for Rinna to be fired.

While appearing at BravoCon on October 14, Rinna was booed by fans when she entered the stage.

“I loved it so much! Everyone was so worried for me and I was like ‘Why are you worried? It’s fabulous,’” she told Entertainment Tonight after the panel. “I’m like a wrestler, I’m like WME. I think I made it.”

Yolanda Hadid Says Watching Herself on RHOBH Is ‘Is Horrible to Look At’

Yolanda #Hadid will not appear again in Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. "It wasn't a good experience for me. I think that women shouldn't treat each other this way." @YolandaHadid #Jinek pic.twitter.com/2ID0f6cC7V — Jinek (@Jinek_RTL) September 2, 2022

This isn’t the first time Hadid has talked about her time on the Housewives as a not-so-great experience.

While appearing on a Dutch television show “Jinek” in September, Hadid was asked about her time on RHOBH and she did not hold anything back.

“This is horrible to look at,” Hadid said when a clip of the show was brought up on the screen. I didn’t like it. It wasn’t a good experience for me.”

“I was really sick at that time,” she continued. “In the first month of the show, I got Lyme disease. I felt really sick, but then I’m a real Dutchie: pull up the bootstraps and keep going. My Lyme disease journey took place during the show, for which I received a lot of criticism. And these women …”

READ NEXT: Kelly Dodd Unloads on Tamra Judge After BravoCon Slight