Ricky Schroder, Child Star, Video on Masks, Freedom Convoy

Ricky Schroder, the child star, shared viral videos that show him in a dispute over masks and making comments about freedom in Washington D.C., as the trucker anti-vaccination “freedom convoy” arrives.

In one video, the now-bearded “Silver Spoons” actor called a security guard a “Nazi” when he was asked to wear a mask and referred to the “evil federal government.” In another video, he said the government would have to “kill us all.”

In a Video Recorded in Washington D.C., Schroder Said, ‘We Want Freedom’

PatriotTakes, which is a site that monitors right-wing activities, shared one of Schroder’s videos on Twitter, helping it go viral and writing, “Ricky Schroder is in DC now awaiting the freedom convoy. Schroder streamed the Capitol Building and then declared: ‘We want freedom. Free. Our bodies are our own. We own this. We get to decide what goes in and what goes out. Understood?'”

Ricky Schroder is in DC now awaiting the freedom convoy. Schroder streamed the Capitol Building and then declared: “We want freedom. Free. Our bodies are our own. We own this. We get to decide what goes in and what goes out. Understood?” pic.twitter.com/CB0061m4rk — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) March 6, 2022

You can watch the video on Schroder’s Instagram page above. He says, “Here in DC, the convoy is about to arrive,” he said in one video. “…We want freedom. Free. Our bodies are our own. We own this, you don’t. We get to decide what goes in and what goes out, understood? Our bodies. Free the military from this experiment too. God bless the United States of America.”

Former Silver Spoons child actor Ricky Schroder has joined the freedom convoy and warned the government: “Unless you’re ready to, I guess, kill us all, you better change your minds because we’re not going to live as slaves.” pic.twitter.com/Qrb4DV93ih — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) March 6, 2022

In another video shared by PatriotTakes, Schroder says, “Unless you’re ready to, I guess, kill us all, you better change your minds because we’re not going to live as slaves.”

Law & Order star Chris Meloni responded to Schroder on Twitter:

Schroder has been posting videos about the freedom convoy since February when the truckers staged a protest against vaccine mandates in Canada. “God Bless the Canadian Truckers & Cowboys. We are not Livestock. We are Free Souls. Whatever it takes…it’s for our children’s children we Fight. Freedom & God. Matthew 13,” he wrote.

Another Video Shows Schroder in a Dispute With a Security Guard Over Masks

According to Yahoo, Schroder also became upset at security guards who wanted him to wear a mask at the Dwight D. Eisenhower Presidential Library & Museum in Abilene, Kansas, “calling them Nazis and telling them they should only enforce ‘God’s law.'”

In the video, Schroder is at the entry to the museum and says to the security guard, “…My name is Ricky Schroder. I drove over here to visit, and you’re telling me I can’t come into this museum without a mask, whose rule is this?”

Many months ago, Ricky Schroder was denied entry into a Costco because of no mask. He's now ready to give up his life because of it.

The security guard responds, “It’s the national archives and records administration’s rules.” He confirmed it was the “federal government’s rules.”

“Evil federal government, right?” asked Schroder.

“That’s your opinion,” said the guard.

“That is my opinion. God’s laws are higher than the federal government’s…” said Schroder.

“…I don’t know if it’s Fod’s laws or man’s laws, all I know is it’s our boss’s laws,” said the guard.

Schroder said, “Dwight D Eisenhower, the man who defeated the Nazis, and you’ve become one” before leaving the museum.

