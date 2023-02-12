Rihanna’s Baby With A$AP Rocky: The Background & Stats

Superstar Rihanna is headlining the Super Bowl LVII halftime show and fans cannot wait to see her performance. Since becoming a mother, she has prioritized family over career, but she is making an exception for the Super Bowl. She has been very cautious in revealing much about her baby with A$AP Rocky, but Rihanna has shared some sweet tidbits about her pregnancy and baby.

Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Surprised Fans With Pregnancy News in Early 2022

In February 2022, Rihanna sent her social media following into a frenzy by showing off her baby bump. “How the gang pulled up to black history month,” she teased in an Instagram post she shared on February 2, while posting a quartet of photos highlighting her bump. Her post garnered more than 18.4 million “likes” and over 232,000 comments. Although Rihanna’s Instagram post received an immense amount of love from fans, it was not the first pregnancy reveal for the two musicians. That came a couple of days prior, thanks to celebrity photographer Miles Diggs.

As Vogue detailed, Diggs snapped photos of the couple while they walked down a snow-covered street in New York City in January 2022. Given the size of Rihanna’s baby bump, the singer had clearly kept her big news under wraps for several months. In an interview with Vogue done during her third trimester, Rihanna revealed the couple hadn’t been planning to have a baby, but they also were “certainly not planning against it.” Even if Rihanna was not trying to get pregnant at the time, it was not as if she hadn’t been thinking about it for quite some time. Us Weekly noted in June 2019, she told Sarah Paulson that she wanted “more than anything in life” to have a child.

Rihanna Shared an Adorable Video of her Baby Boy Recently

Rihanna admitted her dream place to raise her child would be Barbados, where she is originally from. “I always imagined it being that way. But realistically it probably won’t be.” The singer also admitted she wasn’t sure what life would look like after the baby arrived, in terms of balancing motherhood and career. She did things her own way in revealing her pregnancy to the world, and admitted, “I always thought it would be marriage first, then a baby, but who the f*** says it has to be that way.” The singer added, “I’m certainly not gonna let that get in the way of me being a mom.”

The superstar couple welcomed their baby boy on May 13, 2022, reported TMZ. The duo likely could have earned a hefty paycheck by sharing the first baby photos and names with a media outlet. However, they opted not to go that route and have shared very little in terms of personal details regarding their son. In fact, Rihanna’s baby boy didn’t appear on social media for the first time until she posted a TikTok video of him on her page on December 17.

As for a name, Rocky and Rihanna have managed to keep that information under wraps. Shortly after the baby’s birth, a source told Us Weekly, “Rihanna and A$AP have only shared the baby’s name with close family members.” As for revealing it publicly, “They are keeping it a secret until they’re ready to share it with the world.” Some fans suspect the baby’s name perhaps starts with a “D,” since Rihanna was spotted wearing a necklace with that initial in October, shared Hollywood Life. As much as fans would love to see more of Rocky and Rihanna’s baby, and learn his name, for now, the superstars are doling out details on their own timelines.