Rockefeller Center Tree Lighting 2020 Performers Lineup

A star-studded lineup is set to perform for Christmas at the Rockefeller Center this year. The event will be different this year, with no public access due to the coronavirus pandemic. But the show will go on with some of the biggest names in music ready to bring holiday cheer during a strange year.

The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting will take place at 8 p.m. Eastern time December 2, 2020 until 10 p.m. on NBC. A special hour of performances will begin at 7 p.m. Eastern time.

Here’s what you need to know:

Rockefeller Center Performers Will Include Dolly Parton, The Radio City Rockettes & Gwen Stefani

Don’t forget to RSVP to my @pandoramusic Holiday Special! Join me and a few of my friends this Friday at 9PM ET for a night of holiday fun! #PandoraLIVE https://t.co/00CrWBaSmT pic.twitter.com/8Nzc5NHeF0 — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) November 29, 2020

Although the Christmas tree lighting will look different this year, one thing that hasn’t changed is the dazzling performances. This year’s lineup includes Dolly Parton, The Radio City Rockettes, Gwen Stefani, Meghan Trainor, Goo Goo Dolls and more, according to TODAY.

The 2020 lineup includes:

Kelly Clarkson

Goo Goo Dolls

Earth, Wind & Fire

Jimmy Fallon

Brett Eldredge

Let the holiday season begin! The 2020 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree has officially arrived at the Plaza. 🎄 pic.twitter.com/RapXlMt1Fb — Rockefeller Center (@rockcenternyc) November 14, 2020

Tori Kelly

Leslie Odom Jr.

Dolly Parton

Pentatonix

Dan + Shay

Gwen Stefani

Meghan Trainor

Cast of the Tony-winning “Ain’t Too Proud”

The Radio City Rockettes

Clarkson and Eldredge are also set to perform together. Duet partners will include Parton and Fallon and Trainor with Earth, Wind & Fire, TODAY reported.

The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Has Been a New York City Tradition for 88 Years

You are here ❌. Our 2020 Holiday Map is here and is illustrated by our next Art In Focus artist and award-winning author, @OliverJeffers, in partnership with @ArtProductionNY. It's available in our lobbies or see the map on display throughout the campus! 📸: Emma Rose Milligan pic.twitter.com/4aQ0GkSVCT — Rockefeller Center (@rockcenternyc) November 25, 2020

An enormous tree has stood proudly at Rockefeller Center for decades, and this year will be no different. This year’s tree will be the 88th tree to be lit in the heart of New York City. The 75-foot tall tree arrived at the Rockefeller Center November 14, according to the Rockefeller Center.

“Coming soon to the Plaza, the 88th Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree will be displayed between West 49th and 50th streets and Fifth and Sixth avenues. There will be no public access to this year’s tree lighting ceremony, however you’re invited to view the live national broadcast ‘Christmas in Rockefeller Center’ from home on NBC. Details about how to visit the lit Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree will be announced in the coming weeks,” the Rockefeller Center announced.

The tree is a Norway Spruce which is 45 feet across and weighs 11 tons. The tree was delivered from Oneonta, New York, and is between 75 and 80 years old. It includes 50,000 multi-colored lights, which stretch out to five miles.

More than ever, we are thankful for the strength of New Yorkers and the incredible city we all call home.⠀

⠀

Happy Thanksgiving from our Rockefeller Center family to yours!

⠀

(📸 IG: littlekidbigcity_) pic.twitter.com/xSJJbFt6XV — Rockefeller Center (@rockcenternyc) November 26, 2020

“For more than eight decades, the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree has stood as a holiday beacon for New Yorkers and visitors alike,” the Rockefeller Center wrote on its website. “While the lights, decorations, and stars have changed through the years, visiting the Tree remains a quintessential New York experience.”

The star is a three-dimensional Swarovski star that weighs approximately 900 pounds and features 70 spikes covered in three million crystals. It was designed by architect Daniel Libeskind in 2018.

“The first 550-pound Swarovski Star adorned the top of the Tree in 2004,” the website said. “It featured 25,000 crystals and 1 million facets and was 9.5 feet in diameter. The following year, the addition of LED lights made the star look as if it were radiating light from its core to its tips.”

READ NEXT: Dolly Parton’s COVID-19 Vaccine Funding

