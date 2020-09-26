‘Game of Thrones’ Stars Rose Leslie & Kit Harington Expecting First Child

Former Game of Thrones co-stars Rose Leslie and Kit Harington are expecting their first child together. The 33-year-old actress announced the exciting news via a photoshoot for Make Magazine. In the gorgeous picture, Leslie debuts her growing baby bump.

Leslie and Harington, 33, played Jon Snow and Ygritte on HBO’s hit series. Rumors started swirling that the actors shared a real-life romantic relationship off-screen starting in 2012 after the co-stars were spotted on a dinner date by TMZ.

After a brief split, the couple once again sparked romance rumors in 2014 after being spotted walking hand-in-hand at LAX, according to E! News. However, they didn’t confirm their relationship publicly until April 2016. when the stars first stepped out together, walking arm-in-arm down the red carpet, at the Olivier Awards.

Harington proposed to Leslie in September 2017. They announced the news by posting a classified advert in The Times. The Game of Thrones stars said, “I do,” during a wedding in her home country of Scotland in June 2019.

Leslie Calls Their Manor Home ‘The House that Jon Snow Built’

The couple is preparing for their first child’s arrival at their Tudor manor house in East Anglia, which Leslie jokingly refers to as “the house that Jon Snow built.” While speaking with Make Magazine, the actress explained why they moved out of New York after living in Manhattan for five years.

“What a glorious thing to be able to run to the countryside and recoup,” the pregnant actress said. “It’s a great privilege to be surrounded by greenery, birdsong and hedgerows, and our delightful neighbours. It’s so peaceful.”

As for their Tudor manor, “It’s incredibly old,” Leslie said. “We have a thatched roof, which currently has an enormous hornet’s nest in it. I do love to think about the house and all the people who have lived there. Were they happy, how did they live? All the families passing under those ancient beams.”

Leslie & Harrington Played Star-Crossed Lovers on ‘Game of Thrones’

Leslie joined Game of Thrones in season two as Ygritte, but became a major player in Season 3 and 4. She sexually teases Harington’s Jon Snow until they consummate their relationship in Season 3. While Ygritte was pressured to kill Snow on multiple occasions, she could never bring herself to do it. Ygritte was the character who first said, “You know nothing, Jon Snow.”

Ygritte dies in his arms at the end of Season 4, while Jon Snow appeared to die in the Season 5 finale. Of course, he wasn’t really dead.

In Leslie’s interview with Make Magazine, she opened up about her time on Game of Thrones. “It was an incredible experience, and for me – as an actor – it definitely opened a lot of doors with casting directors, and producers,” she said.

