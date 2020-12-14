Why This ‘Sasha Obama’ Photo Is Going Viral on Twitter

Sasha Obama‘s name started to trend on Twitter on Sunday night, after a photo of a woman who looked like Obama started to circulate. Quickly, thousands of people shared the photo, attributing the woman to be Obama.

The photo, as seen below, was shared by a number of Twitter accounts with massive followings, including MEFeater, an online magazine.

There is no confirmation that the woman in the photo is, in fact, Obama. But that didn’t stop thousands of people from treating that like it were the case, with countless people celebrating her, and just as many vilifying her.

This isn’t the first time Obama has gone viral since becoming a college student. Earlier this fall, an apparent video of her rapping on TikTok went viral, too.

The video was notable for more than one reason. First, Obama and seven other friends appear to mouth the word “b*tch” at the beginning of the song, and second, they all are without masks inside a small kitchen amid the coronavirus pandemic. According to the New York Post, the video was deleted after it went viral.

This time with the photo that’s circulating on Twitter, there’s less context. The photograph shows a woman who looks like Obama standing somewhere outside in a 90s outfit with a group of men standing behind her.

Obama Is a Student at the University of Michigan

Obama, 19, is the youngest of Barack Obama’s daughters. She’s a student at the University of Michigan. Her older sister, Malia, is enrolled at Harvard University.

This is a developing post and will be updated.