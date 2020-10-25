WATCH: TikTok Video Believed to Star Sasha Obama Rapping Goes Viral

Twitter users couldn’t stop fawning over a series of TikTok videos appearing to star Sasha Obama dancing and rapping to City Girls on October 25. Obama, the youngest daughter of former President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama, was applauded not only for knowing all the lyrics to “Said Sum” but for her killer dance moves.

Obama, 19, who’s a student at the University of Michigan, appears to be having a great time at college in the TikTok videos which quickly went viral. The videos were originally posted on TikTok by the account @cakethatsmg.

MISS SASHA OBAMA A CITY GIRL pic.twitter.com/5NTUWWRFpP — Tri ⁷ (@THEEEhottie) October 25, 2020

While the videos were quickly deleted from the TikTok app. They continued to go viral on Twitter.

I thought I was tripping when I saw Sasha Obama in these but it’s definitely her, idk why they deleted them they weren’t that bad pic.twitter.com/lNVtSjwUzX — Auri✨ (@auri1014) October 25, 2020

Twitter filled with comments of support. One person tweeted, “Seeing Sasha Obama recite City Girls lyrics brings so much joy to my heart.”

Sasha Obama is awesome.

PERIOD. — Mrs. Krassenstein (@HKrassenstein) October 25, 2020

Sasha Obama: *rappin city girls Michelle obama: *off camera pic.twitter.com/CxBxkIp3ep — Big Girl Slay 💋 (@Biggirlslay) October 25, 2020

Sasha Obama: *livin her best life rappin city girls on tictok Me: pic.twitter.com/BFxDgiWuvw — Big Girl Slay 💋 (@Biggirlslay) October 25, 2020

Users online loved seeing Obama having a good time with her friends and living the life of a normal teenager. One woman tweeted, “i went from having a crush on barack obama when i was younger to having a crush on sasha obama now.”

Obama’s Prom Date Photos Went Viral in 2019

Even though the youngest Obama daughter does not have her own public social media account, she nearly broke the internet when her prom photos went viral in 2019. With the then 17-year-old wearing a form-fitting black dress with spaghetti straps, had hair relaxed straight down, and rocked big silver hoops — it was clear that Sasha was no longer the baby of the family, she has grown up into a lovely, mature young woman.

Obama’s new look drew many comparisons online to older sister, Malia Obama, who was also on hand to take pre-prom photos, as was their mother Michelle Obama. However, the question on everyone’s mind: Who was the lucky man to take the 44th president’s daughter to Sidwell Friends’ 2019 Prom?

The young man who escorted Obama to prom was Chris Milton, who looked extremely dapper in a black and white tuxedo, raising the stakes by donning a black bow tie.

While Sidwell Friends is a highly selective private school located in Bethesda, Maryland, it appears her prom date hails from Middleton, Ohio. Milton’s older brother, Travis, proudly posted of his baby brother’s prom photos on his Facebook page, with the caption, “CONGRATS to Chris and Sasha Obama 2019 Sidwell Prom. Hanging out with the First Family… PRICELESS!!”

