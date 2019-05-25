Who is Chris Milton? Meet Sasha Obama’s 2019 Prom Date

President Barack Obama‘s youngest daughter Sasha is all grown up and she is beautiful! The 17-year-old had everyone turning heads as her prom pictures were released online. Looking stunning in a form-fitting black dress with spaghetti straps, hair relaxed straight down, and rocking big silver hoops, it was clear that Sasha was no longer the baby of the family, she has grown up into a lovely, mature young woman.

Sasha’s new look drew many comparisons online to older sister, Malia, who was also on hand to take pre-prom photos. First Lady Michelle Obama was also there to pose for photos. However, the question on everyone’s mind: Who was the lucky man to take the 44th president’s daughter to Sidwell Friends’ 2019 Prom?

When someone you know from Middletown, Ohio takes Sasha Obama to prom!!! ❤️🎉✨ pic.twitter.com/yvuSoBSnSu — Anedra Million (@MillionAnedra) May 25, 2019

Also featured in the photos that look to take place in the backyard of someone’s private home, the young man who escorted Sasha to prom is Chris Milton, who looked extremely dapper in a black and white tuxedo, raising the flex stakes by donning a black bow tie.

While Sidwell Friends is a highly selective private school located in Bethesda, Maryland, it appears her prom date hails from Middleton, Ohio. Milton’s older brother, Travis, proudly posted of his baby brother’s prom photos on his Facebook page, with the caption, “CONGRATS to Chris and Sasha Obama 2019 Sidwell Prom. Hanging out with the First Family….. PRICELESS!!”

Chris, who’s younger brother Tye is also featured in his prom photos, looks to be extremely close with his parents and brothers. In 2017, Travis posted a sweet photo of the family all together and dressed up. Chris’s parents will mark their 21st wedding anniversary on August 8.



Both Chris and Malia took turns taking photos and posing with each other’s respective families.

Like father like son pic.twitter.com/TFom6gRSzZ — Rugangelo (@rugaNICE) May 25, 2019

And unlike most senior prom photos, in the background of the pictures, you can see “hidden” secret service members standing around, who unlike Sasha’s family, are likely going to follow the couple to the dance. Naturally, Twitter had a field day imagining what it would belike being Sasha’s date and meeting her father, and users produced some hilarious tweets.

My President practicing his meeting with Sasha Obama’s prom date! pic.twitter.com/PIIG72ZFJS — SAM6 (@travelong6) May 25, 2019

Obama and Biden when the prom date shows up to the house looking for Sasha Obama. pic.twitter.com/zBxzXeucSz — Deon (@imnottayediggs) May 25, 2019

Obama tellin Sasha Obama date dont expect to be hittin it tonight pic.twitter.com/JZe4TlOiYU — Ƭℰℰ (@teemacckk) May 25, 2019

Like big sister Malia, Sasha is planning to take a gap year before heading to college next year. The President’s youngest daughter has committed to attending University of Michigan, class of 2021. Sasha’s exacts plans for her gap year before heading to Ann Arbor, Michigan, have not yet been announced.

READ NEXT: Lenny Kravitz’s Mother is ‘The Jeffersons’ Star Roxie Roker