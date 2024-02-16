Snoop Dogg’s Wife, Shante Broadus, Reacts to News of His Brother’s Death

The wife of rapper Snoop Dogg, born Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., Shante Broadus, shared a heartfelt social media post following the passing of her husband’s half-brother, Bing Worthington.

Broadus uploaded the post hours after it was announced Worthington had passed away at the age of 44, per TMZ. The picture showed Broadus sitting in a chair with a baby in her arms. Worthington put his arm around her while smiling brightly and looking toward the camera.

“Bada Bing Always Happy Always Smiling 💙💙 I Love You Always 💙💙 RIP,” read the caption of the February 16 post.

Several of Broadus’ followers flocked to the post’s comments section to share their condolences.

“My condolences, I am truly hurt by this, I pray for your families strength 🙏🏽,” wrote a commenter.

“Such a lovely man, this is so sad 🕊️🙏🏽,” added another.

“Send my Condolences 💐 to you all in the family ❤❤❤❤❤❤❤🌹🌹🌹🙏🏾🕊️🕊️🕊️,” chimed in a different social media user.

Snoop Dogg Took to Instagram to Share Pictures of His Brother

Snoop Dogg also took to his Instagram account to share images of his late brother. According to TMZ, the rapper and Worthington had a working relationship, as his brother acted as his tour manager.

The “Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party” host uploaded a brief video that showed him spending time with Worthington. In the caption, he complimented his brother’s humor. He also shared he believed Worthington would be reunited with their late mother, Beverly Broadus Green, who died in 2021.

“@badabing33 always made us laugh 💙🙏🏾😢 u bac with moms,” read the caption of the post.

Snoop Dogg also uploaded a picture of Green and Worthington together. In the photo, Green sat on the couch while Worthington held out a boxed cake before her.

“@badabing33 bac wit momma 😢🙏🏾💖😔. 🕊️,” captioned the rapper.

Many fans commented heartfelt messages about Worthington’s passing.

“I’m sorry for your loss. Will be praying for you and your family,” wrote a commenter.

“I’m sorry for your loss. You and your family are in my prayers. I love you @snoopdogg ❤️,” shared a different person.

“My deepest sympathies for your family loss 🙏🏾🙏🏾♥️♥️,” commented another.

Snoop Dogg Shared He Missed His Mother in a February 2024 Instagram Upload

Snoop Dogg has been open about mourning his mother following her passing. For instance, on February 3, he took to his Instagram page to share a post about missing his mother, that read, “Somewhere in Heaven, my mother is smiling down at me. I miss you Mama!”

Prior to Green’s passing, she filmed a video about her life on her 70th birthday in 2021. She shared that she loved her children.

“I’m so grateful that I have that eternal love for my children. Every time I think about them, I cry. I do. Because my love is so eternal. It’s everlasting. That love that a mother has for her child,” said Green.

Green also expressed gratitude toward Snoop Dogg and his wife.

“I appreciate everything that him and Shante have did for me. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you,” said Green.