How Many Kids Snoop Dogg Has With Wife Shante Broadus

Snoop Dogg is a family man who is married to his high school sweetheart, Shante Broadus. Snoop Dogg and his wife have three children together. His son, Cordé Broadus, was born in 1994, and another son, Cordell Broadus, was born in 1997. The couple also has a daughter, Cori Broadus, born in 1999.

Hollywood Life reported Snoop Dogg and Broadus have had a “rollercoaster romance,” and Snoop Dogg also has a child with his former partner. Laurie Holmond is the mother of Snoop Dogg’s fourth and final child, Julian Broadus. The outlet reported Snoop Dogg and Holmond also dated in high school, before he and Broadus were married.

Here’s what you need to know:

Shante Broadus Is Snoop Dogg’s Manager & An Entrepreneur

Broadus has been Snoop Dogg’s business consultant for decades from his first tracks and throughout his rise to fame, according to W Magazine. She founded Boss Lady Entertainment and was named to his team as executive manager in 2021, the magazine reported.

“I was there with him when he started all this,” Broadus told W Magazine. “Even before he came out [as a musician], our friends and I were his fans. We would always listen to his songs and give our opinions. When he became popular, I was still helping them with deals and offers.”

She is also running a scarf line, the Broadus Collection, that was released on his e-commerce site, The Snoopermarket in 2021.

Broadus & Snoop Dogg Had Turbulence in Their Marriage & Renewed Their Vows in 2007

Hollywood Life reported that Snoop Dogg’s marriage to Broadus became strained at times. They were married in 1997 and filed for divorce in 2004. However, the pair reconciled, and they renewed their vows in 2007, the outlet reported.

Snoop Dogg spoke to VladTV about the early days of their romance, and how he worked to woo his future wife in high school.

“I had to call her on the phone. I had to write love letters. I had to do all of that…you know what I’m saying, to win her over,” he said in the TV interview.

Broadus told W Magazine that she has been the strong woman in his life that he knows he can trust.

“He knows that he can always trust me. So he wanted the world to know he had his wife by his side, helping him. He wanted a strong female to lead. And of course, that’s me. I’m the boss lady,” she said.

Shante Broadus’ Scarf Line Was Inspired By Their Daughter’s Struggle With Lupus & She Is Guiding 2 of Their Children in Their Music Careers

Broadus told W Magazine that her scarf line was a positive and reflective creation that came from a difficult time period. Their daughter, Cori Broadus, was diagnosed with lupus as a child, and she began losing her hair at 6 years old.

“I would put a scarf on her, and so she wouldn’t feel like she was the only one wearing scarves, we all wore scarves with her to make her feel less alone,” Broadus told W Magazine.

She said she wanted the Broadus Collection to be a “positive and a reflection of her going through all that.” She and her children helped choose bright colors, patterns and textures for the scarf line, she said.

Snoop Dogg’s 4 Kids Today

Cordell and Cori Broadus both have aspirations as rappers, their mother told W Magazine, and she is guiding them through their careers. Cordell Broadus had a football career at UCLA, but decided to leave in 2015, according to the Bleacher Report. He said he wanted to “pursue other passions” and founded a production company, Film School Productions.

Cori Broadus spoke about mental health in a video posted on Instagram and said she struggled with suicidal thoughts since she was 13. She noted that privilege does not erase depression. Broadus said she struggled as a child having darker skin than her brothers, and said that people looked at her as an “alien” due to her lupus diagnosis. She released the video after she “tried to end” her life in 2021 at age 21.

She also called out body shamers on social media and said everyone should “embrace what you got.”

Corde Broadus announced the birth of his son, Sky Love, in February 2021. The baby boy was born to his partner, Soraya.

The announcement came after the couple lost their first child, a son, 10 days after his birth. The baby boy was named Kai Love.

Julian Broadus is an “executive leader,” according to his Instagram page. He wrote in January 2022 that he had been “travelling, networking,” and living his best life.

