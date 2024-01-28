Snoop Dogg Declares His ‘Love’ for Donald Trump in New Interview

The rapper Snoop Dogg has declared his “love” for former President Donald Trump in a January 27 interview with The Sunday Times.

The article quotes Snoop Dogg as saying, “I have nothing but love and respect for Donald Trump.”

The comments are a big change for Snoop Dogg, whose criticism of Trump was captured in a 2017 music video in which the rapper “depicted Trump as a clown and shot the president in the head,” Fox 11 reported. He has made a number of other negative comments about Trump and his fans throughout the years.

Snoop Dogg’s change of heart appears to derive from a presidential pardon granted by Trump in the final days of his term.

Here’s what you need to know:

Snoop Dogg Revealed That Donald Trump ‘Has Done Only Great Things For Me,’ Citing a Presidential Pardon

In the article, Snoop Dogg made it clear that his Trump praise derived from a grant of clemency.

Of Trump, he told The Times: “He ain’t done nothing wrong to me. He has done only great things for me. He pardoned Michael Harris.”

According to The New York Post, in 2021, Snoop Dogg said, “I love what they did,” referring to Trump granting clemency to Michael “Harry O” Harris, the co-founder of Death Row Records, which signed Snoop Dogg.

“That’s great work for the president and his team on the way out,” Snoop Dogg said then, according to The Post, which reported that Trump’s daughter Ivanka played a key role in getting Harris released.

“They did some great work while they was in there and they did some great work on their way out. Let them know that I love what they did,” the rapper told The Post.

Snoop Dogg added, according to The Post, “It is amazing what the work of God can actually bring to life to make people understand that there is a God.”

According to Daily Beast, Snoop Dogg was among those who lobbied for Harris’s release. Harris spent “roughly three decades behind bars on attempted murder and cocaine trafficking-related charges,” Daily Beast reported, adding that Harris was supposed to serve a prison term through 2028.

In 2020, Snoop Dogg Called Donald Trump a ‘F****** Weirdo’

Snoop Dogg unleashed a string of expletives about Trump and his supporters in 2020 in a video posted by XXL Magazine.

Shaking his head, Snoop Dogg said, “Donald Trump is a f****** weirdo. If you voted for him, I have no problem with that. But if you’re still with him, f*** you.” He then unleashed a string of expletives and insults.

Snoop Dogg has waded into politics here or there for years. In 2012, he posted a checklist to his Instagram page explaining why he was voting for Barack Obama and not Republican Mitt Romney. Among his reasons in the expletive and slur-laden post: That Romney “reminds me of every boss I ever hated.”

Snoop Dogg once said, “I don’t give a f***, I tell ’em straight up, motherfucker: If you like that n****, you motherf***** racist,” according to a video interview posted by the page Djvlad.

