Snoop Dogg Reminisces About His Relationships With 2Pac and Biggie

Snoop Dogg was the latest guest on the All The Smoke Podcast with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson. The trio discussed a variety of different topics including his relationships with 2Pac and Biggie.

“When [2Pac] got out, I was fighting a murder case,” said Snoop Dogg. “That’s different than N*** what’s happening? But, if you ain’t going through it ain’t and if you are young it looks like stripes. It looks like aw N**** that’s what you are supposed to do. Aw N*** let’s get back into this S*** because that is the kind of N**** he was. Like N**** I take my stripes and that’s the type I was until that happened [The murder case]. A life was lost. It’s different. I was emotionally attached to that and I couldn’t find myself being mad at N***** no more and havin’ beef. And he wanted me to not like certain N***as and [be like] ‘F*** them N*****!’ and I was like ‘No, they didn’t do nothing to me.”

Snoop continued by saying that he, 2 Pac, and Biggie were friends before 2 Pac was shot at Quad Studios in New York City on November 30, 1994. Biggie and his crew were upstairs and when Pac and his crew interview the building they were robbed at gunpoint.

The day after 2 Pac was shot and robbed at Quad Studios his verdict in his sexual abuse trial was to be announced. Snoop talked about him, 2 Pac, Biggie talking about everything from women, business and smoked weed together in 1993 and 1994. Then Pac goes to jail and later gets out and gets shot again. Snoop had a feeling that Biggie didn’t have anything to due with 2 Pac being shot, but when he tried to voice that to Pac and Suge Knight they turned on him.

Below is a video of Snoop Dogg, 2 Pac and Biggie on stage together.

Snoop Shares What he Learned From 2 Pac

Snoop Dogg recently posted a throwback interview of himself talking about the late Tupac Shakur. He shares what he actually learned from the late rap legend.

“I think what I learned from 2Pac was basically a different type of work ethic,” Snoop said. “I always had a good work ethic about myself as far as being timely and being on point and being a professional, but he just showed me how to be a little more faster at it as far as getting to the meat of it all and not really just listening to it all the time, and not absorbing it but more just doing it and keep doing it and doing it. Let the engineer mix it and master it, not fall in love with it, but fall in love with the craft of being able to do it and continue to do it.

“But I feel like that was something that was passed on to me and now, I’m showing it through my work ethic as far as different things I do and the way I diversify myself. [I’m gonna] pass that on to the young generation to show them that you can do the same thing I’m doing ’cause that’s an old man if I’m doing it.”

He wrote in the caption, “wise words from 2 Pac to Dogg 2 y’all.”

