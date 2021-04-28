Will TNG’s Geordi LaForge be in ‘Picard’ Season 2?

Ever since “Star Trek: Picard” was announced, fans have been eager to know which “Star Trek: The Next Generation” characters would make an appearance in the companion show. When Jonathan Frakes and Marina Sirtis reprised their characters William Riker and Deanna Troi, the speculation about which other TNG characters might reunite with Captain Jean-Luc Picard in season two increased exponentially.

One character fans are particularly eager to see return is Geordi LaForge, played by LeVar Burton. For quite some time, Burton has been teasing an appearance in the show. In April of last year, Burton told ET Online that “it is reasonable to think that those people are still a part of Picard’s life.” He continued, hinting that several TNG cast members might show up before the show is over.

Though Burton has continued to hint that he might be involved in the show at some point, he’s now given fans a clear answer about whether he’ll appear in “Picard’s” second season.

No Geordi in Season 2

During an appearance on “The View” on April 26th, Burton spoke with co-host Whoopi Goldberg about their time in the “Star Trek” universe. Goldberg played the alien bartender Guinan in TNG and often appeared alongside Burton. They chatted about how Burton actually got Goldberg on the show and how important it was to them as Black folks, to represent inclusivity in the “Star Trek” universe.

Of course, Goldberg asked whether Burton would be in season two of “Picard.” Burton responded that he could “say unequivocally that I’m not doing season two.”

There was a pause, then Goldberg asked if there was something in the works for a “Picard” cameo that he couldn’t talk about yet. Burton reiterated what he’d told ET Online last year, saying that it’s “reasonable, in fact practical, to assume that Picard still knows these people.”

“They’re his friends!” Burton continued. “I think we might see some more of his friends, at least I hope we do, before this is all over.”

So, fans finally know for sure that LaForge will not be in season two of “Picard.” However, it seems there’s still a strong possibility that he’ll pop up before the show ends.

Two TNG Stars Are Confirmed for Season 2

Just a few days after the first season premiered in 2020, the show’s star, Patrick Stewart, went on “The View.” He publicly invited Goldberg, to be in the second season during that appearance. Of course, she accepted.

In January of 2021, Goldberg spoke to SFX Magazine about her role in the Paramount+ series, “The Stand.” During that interview, she briefly confirmed that she would be appearing in “Picard” season two.

Earlier this month, a trailer for the second season confirmed that John de Lancie, who played Q in TNG, will also be back for the second season. The teaser seemed to hint that he would be a major part of the season.

Since then, de Lancie has been speaking freely about his role in season two, especially in his Cameo videos for fans. He told fans that he would be back for multiple episodes to “annoy Picard.” Though he hasn’t let any specific details slip, de Lancie has been delighted to emphasize how much Q plagues Picard in the show’s second season.

Will Other TNG Stars Show Up?

A few other TNG stars have spoken out about whether or not they’ll be in the show. Michael Dorn, who played Worf, said earlier this year that he hadn’t been asked to be in the series.

“I can say full freedom that they have not contacted me at all… The show’s been on for a couple of years and they have not made a peep.”

Dorn caused a major stir earlier in April when he said he’d been “summoned” by “Starfleet,” but it turned out that he was referencing a new video game he’ll be in, not “Picard” season two.

In an exclusive interview with Heavy’s Eric Pesola, Gates McFadden, who played Dr. Beverly Crusher, revealed whether or not she’d been invited to return.

So far, Guinan and Q are the only TNG characters confirmed for “Picard’s” second season. However, that doesn’t mean that fans won’t see some familiar faces in the future.