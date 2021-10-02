‘Star Trek’ at New York Comic Con 2021: Panels & How to Watch

One of the biggest events of the geek entertainment calendar year is almost here! New York Comic Con (NYCC) will take place at the Javits Center in New York City starting on Thursday, October 7. The convention will run for four days, wrapping up on Sunday, October 10.

Each year, “Star Trek” actors, producers, and crew members gather at NYCC to make big announcements about the future of the Trekverse, discuss what’s going on with each of the shows, and give exclusive first looks at new Trek content. The biggest Trek reveal at NYCC 2020, which was held virtually because of the pandemic, was Kate Mulgrew announcing that she’d joined the cast of “Star Trek: Prodigy.”

NYCC 2021, which is a hybrid in-person and virtual event, looks like it will be packed full of Trek reveals. Here’s a look at the weekend’s big events and the virtual panels fans can watch from anywhere.

William Shatner Spotlight

NYCC ’21 starts off strong for Trekkers. At 11 am Eastern Time on Thursday, Captain Kirk himself will take the main stage. William Shatner will share stories about his time on “Star Trek: The Original Series,” his other acting experiences, and his life right now.

Shatner will also be around throughout the weekend to sign autographs, take some photos, and talk to fans.

George Takei Spotlight

The next day, Friday, October 8, NYCC Trekkers will get even more TOS as George Takei takes the main stage. Takei goes on at 4:15 pm Eastern Time and is “ready to answer all your questions,” according to the panel description.

Like Shatner, Takei will be around throughout the weekend to sign, snap, and chat.

‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Panel

On Saturday, the cast and crew of ‘Star Trek: Discovery‘ will gather to dish about season four, which premieres on November 18, 2021. Sonequa Martin-Green (Captain Michael Burnham), Anthony Rapp (Lieutenant Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (First Officer? Sylvia Till), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), David Ajala (Cleveland Booker), Blu Del Barrio (Adira) and showrunner Michelle Paradise will all be in attendance, dropping hints, teasers, and spoilers about the upcoming season.

Panels like these almost always come with big reveals, so this is likely to be a highlight of the weekend.

‘Star Trek: Prodigy’ Premiere Screening & Panel

The biggest event of the weekend is definitely the “Star Trek: Prodigy” grand event. Trekkers who are at NYCC in person will be among the first ever to see the newest “Star Trek” show. Fans will get to see the premiere episode almost three weeks before it drops on Paramount+.

After the screening, Kate Mulgrew will join fellow cast members Brett Gray, Rylee Alazraqui, and Dee Bradley Baker, and co-creators Kevin Hageman, Dan Hageman for a moderated panel. They’ll be talking about the premiere episode, the first season, and the future of “Prodigy.”

Again, panels like these are usually prime opportunities for big reveals. The cast and crew could confirm season two or other big details.

Virtual Panels Throughout the Weekend

Though the main “Star Trek” panels won’t be streamed, there are a few virtual panels available for people who purchased a Digital Badge for the event.

On Thursday at 10 am Eastern Time, the improv crew known as The Redshirts will perform an original, musical improv show based in the Trekverse. At the same time, the team behind the brand-new “Star Trek Explorer” magazine will give fans a behind-the-scenes peek at the upcoming first issue. They’ll be joined by veteran “Star Trek” writers and Trek novelists like Una McCormack, who just released “The Autobiography of Spock.”

