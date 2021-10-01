What We Know About ‘Star Trek: Prodigy’ So Far

The newest show in the “Star Trek” franchise, “Star Trek: Prodigy” premieres on the Paramount+ streaming app in just a few weeks, on October 28. “Prodigy” is the first Trek show specifically made for children. However, the creators and the stars have made it clear that the show is for parents as much as it is for kids. Dan and Kevin Hageman, the co-creators, have repeatedly expressed that they hope “Prodigy” will be a show that the whole family can enjoy together.

With the premiere less than a month away, here’s an overview of what we know so far.

The Crew

The main characters of “Prodigy” are unlike anything Trek fans have seen before. In fact, the majority of them are literally species that Trek fans have never seen before. Only two of the characters, Jankom Pog and Zero, are identifiable Trek species. Jankom Pog is a Tellarite and Zero is a Medusan, both of which were introduced in “Star Trek: The Original Series.”

The rest of the aliens are new creations, just for “Prodigy.” Though there is some speculation that Murf, who resembles a galaxy patterned blob of goo, is a Changeling like Odo from “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine.”

These are the character profiles posted to the official Paramount+ Twitter account:

Murf, whose age and species is unknown but who is an endearing, indestructible blob with curiously good timing and an insatiable appetite for ship parts. Gwyn, a 17-year-old Vau N’Akat who was raised on her father’s bleak mining planet and grew up dreaming to explore the stars. Jankom Pog, a 16-year-old Tellarite. Tellarites are known to relish an argument, and Jankom is no different. Regardless of opinion, he will always play ‘devil’s advocate’ for the sake of hearing all sides. Rok-Tahk, a Brikar and an unusually bright eight-year-old girl. Rok is a bit shy, but not when it comes to her love for animals. Zero, who is a Medusan: a noncorporeal, genderless, energy-based lifeform. Since others would go mad at the sight of their true self, Zero wears a containment suit they made themselves to protect others. Dal 17 years old and an unknown species, he fancies himself a maverick, who even in the toughest times, holds strong onto his unwavering hope.

All of the aliens are tweens or teenagers, making “Prodigy” the first Trek show ever to focus on a juvenile crew.

Their Ship, The USS Protostar

Unlike the main characters of every other Trek show, “Prodigy’s” characters don’t start off as the crew of their spaceship. In fact, when they first find the USS Protostar, they don’t even know how to fly a spaceship. They’ll have to learn how to pilot a ship, work together, and become a crew so they can leave their old lives behind.

That’s where Captain Kathryn Janeway comes in. Not the actual Captain Janeway, but an Emergency Training Hologram version. As the kids struggle to activate and pilot the ship, a hologram of Captain Janeway appears and offers her assistance.

Kate Mulgrew, who’s reprising the role for “Prodigy,” has said that the ETH Janeway will become a mentor for the kids as they learn to become a crew together.

Fans got a good look at their ship in September when Paramount+ revealed “Prodigy’s” credits sequence. The aesthetic is similar to the USS Voyager, which makes sense since the show takes place in the same time period, specifically the year 2383.

However, none of the trailers have revealed how another Starfleet vessel ended up in the Delta Quadrant.

The Setting

That’s right, the Delta Quadrant! “Prodigy” will take place entirely in the far reaches of known space, where the USS Voyager was lost for seven years. That’s why most of the characters are unfamiliar species.

The crew will find the Protostar on Tars Lamora, an asteroid in the Delta Quadrant that appears to be some kind of mining facility. So far, there’s no explanation for why these kids are stuck on this planet. However, the trailers make it clear that they really want to leave. These kids have the hearts of explorers, which makes them the perfect Starfleet crew even though they know nothing about Starfleet.

The Villains

Most “Star Trek” shows don’t feature a primary villain. The crews face countless adversaries, some of which confront them on a regular basis, but it’s rare for a Starfleet crew to struggle with a particular villain over the course of several confrontations.

“Prodigy” will break this mold. In August, Paramount+ announced that John Noble and Jimmi Simpson had been cast as “Prodigy’s” villains, The Diviner and Drednok. The Diviner controls the mining asteroid the kids live on and Drednok enforces his will. In a particularly interesting twist, The Diviner is also the father of one of the main characters, Gwyn.

The second trailer for the show revealed that the USS Protostar belongs to The Diviner and that the young crew has actually stolen it from him. The first season will follow them as they adventure through the Delta Quadrant and avoid the wrath of The Diviner and Drednok.

More Seasons and Familiar Faces to Come

Though “Prodigy” hasn’t officially been renewed for a second season, Mulgrew revealed in a conversation with a fan that she was already doing voice work for the show’s second season. Further confirmation that a second season of “Prodigy” is in the works came at Star Trek Las Vegas 2021.

Robert Beltran, who played Commander Chakotay in “Star Trek: Voyager,” let slip that he’s doing voice work for the show as well. He didn’t give any more details, but it sounds like fans can expect to see some Chakotay in season two.

Those are the big things we know so far. An advance screening of “Prodigy’s” first episode will take place at New York ComicCon on October 10. Heavy will be reporting from the con, so check back for new details!

