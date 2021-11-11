‘Star Trek’ Actor Isn’t a Fan of the Religious Right, Trump, or Anti-Vaxxers

John De Lancie (Q on “Star Trek: The Next Generation”) isn’t at all like the egotistical, omnipotent character he plays. Instead, he’s a down-to-earth, ardent fan of science, even according to his own website that reads: “So, you’ve arrived! Let’s pause for a moment of science.”

He acted in the “Scopes Monkey Trial” and helped write the “Kitzmiller v. Dover Area School District,” plays both covering the separation of church and state. The “Kitzmiller v. Dover” play is especially pertinent to today. The actual trial took place in 2004, where the Dover Area School Board of Directors (a school board in Pennsylvania) approved the teaching of “Intelligent Design” in class. Some area parents fought the school board, taking them to court … and won.

Although the trial took place in 2004, it’s not a stretch to see the parallels to today. And if you were curious, de Lancie draws them out.





Play



“Intelligent Design” with John de Lancie Actor and FFRF After-Life Member John de Lancie of “Star Trek” “Q” fame is the celebrity guest on FFRF’s TV show. FFRF Co-Presidents Dan Barker and Annie Laurie Gaylor talk to de Lancie about a new play he’s written about the attempts to sneak in creationism into public schools. It also features a sneak preview… 2020-09-24T19:58:30Z

His Love of Critical Thinking Started Early

When asked by PhACT (Philadelphia Association of Critical Thinking) about how his interest in science began, he recalled a book — Mysterious Island — by Jules Verne. He wished he was able to discern information and make his way, solving problems. He liked the idea of being in charge of his own destiny.

It may also be because de Lancie was diagnosed with Dyslexia. The learning disability was so debilitating that he joined a small school where he received more attention and help. For the record, to this day he indicates to PhACT that reading and learning the script are the most challenging parts of acting.

De Lancie says what changed the direction of his life though was understanding how some people don’t believe in science. College students were at a Q&A for the “Scopes Monkey Trial” play. More than half the room of college students in the room believed the earth was created at a specific time — Oct. 22, 4004 B.C. on a Sunday.

Perhaps it’s why he’s taken on talking with young people so often. The Secular Students Alliance asked De Lancie to speak to their graduating class. In the process of speaking to them, he addresses how his generation had good intentions, at least at the beginning, but had lost their way. He blames Baby Boomers for destroying the climate, starting conspiracy theories (that led to Trump and anti-vaxxers), and hoarding money while driving up debt. He challenges Generation Z to take on these challenges.





Play



Star Trek's Q (John de Lancie) at Reason Rally In this video, John de Lancie makes parallels between his character Q on Star Trek and the thousands of gods man has invented over the centuries. This video was recorded live at the 2016 Reason Rally in Washington DC. Support us on Patreon: patreon.com/scistrike 2016-06-06T00:59:18Z

De Lancie Doesn’t Believe in God

De Lancie may play a god on “Star Trek,” but he doesn’t believe in God. That’s not to say he doesn’t respect people who are believers. In fact, in the PhACT interview, he talks with admiration about a religious friend. But he indicates this friend also thinks critically — is curious about the world and eager to get answers without falling back on religious doctrine. (Although he doesn’t believe in — what he calls — “magical thinking.”) In the PhACT interview, he says, “There’s a fine line between faith and delusion.”

It’s why he laments some of the thinking today, including conspiracy theories.

Had a great day yesterday celebrating Reason Day 2021! Here is the opening speech I made for the event. https://t.co/5Zvpnbyt0t #reasonday #thoughtsandprayers https://t.co/rlij1bRTx5 — John de Lancie (@johndelancie) May 7, 2021

Kicked Out of Sunday School

According to PhACT, de Lancie says he blurted out at Sunday school that nothing was making any sense. After that comment, he was promptly removed and asked not to come back. Although he went to church, he confessed to the Skeptical Inquirer that he felt manipulated there … and didn’t like it.

Star Trek Con: Question to John de Lancie… If you could have Q's power in the real world, who would you like to pop in on to annoy & why? John: Donald Trump, come on wouldn't we all say? Loud laughter and clapping. — Robert Brown 🌊 (@robfwtx) August 14, 2019

Not a Trump Fan

When talking about the former president of the United States to the Skeptical Inquirer, de Lancie calls Trump a “prodigious liar.” He goes on to say:

I felt compelled to take the audience through what it was like to play dishonest characters. As actors, it’s our job to get into what that’s like to be these types of people.

In fact, he joined the anti-Trump group (Trek Against Trump) along with other actors, writers, and producers.

Anti-Vaxxers and Anti-Maskers Bug Him

De Lancie draws a parallel between the polio vaccine and the COVID vaccine, indicating they’re both “a miracle vaccine.” He marvels even at the wonders of science that a vaccine for COVID was created so quickly and so readily available.

The distinction though he makes is startling — polio killed about 4,000 people and yet caused parents to panic. Everyone mobilized quickly to get the vaccine. As of the writing of this article, Google indicates more than five million people have perished from COVID and only 58.5% are vaccinated.

De Lancie can’t fathom why people refuse a life-saving drug. He admits with some chagrin that if COVID only affected those who chose not to vaccinate, he may be all right with the notion. (He’d let Darwin sort it out, he quips.) However, he realizes those who are unvaccinated are impacting those who are, including the immunocompromised.





Play



The Well Known Skeptic, Rob Palmer, interviews Skeptic/Activist John de Lancie Rob Palmer is a retired aerospace engineer, who became a skeptical activist when he joined the Guerrilla Skepticism on Wikipedia project in 2016. He began writing for Skeptical Inquirer in 2018 as The Well-Known Skeptic. Rob takes a special interest in combating the belief in psychics and mediums, and has been a speaker twice at… 2021-10-17T07:02:24Z

QAnon Really Gets Under His Skin

When prompted about whether he was irritated about the conspiracy theorists taking on the Q persona, De Lancie told PhACT, “I play a god, not an idiot ….”

Exasperated, he goes onto to say, “QAnon is “too stupid for words.”

A Humanist

All in all, de Lancie believes it’s important to think critically, revel in science and fact (rather than conspiracy theories and misinformation). But perhaps the reason he believes in humanity rather than a god or gods is because he cares about his fellow man. He touts the accomplishments of humans, such as landing on the moon. He knows man can overcome challenges, such as creating COVID vaccines quickly to vaccinate as many people as possible. He hopes the same is true with overcoming challenges such as climate change.

His humanity runs deep. Not only is he involved in promoting science in schools and critical thinking, but he’s involved in ending homelessness and hunger, and more.

As Q would chide Picard for humans’ flaws, pointing out how pathetic and dangerous our species is, de Lancie seems to believe mankind can overcome challenges. They just, he might argue, only need to rely on science to do so.