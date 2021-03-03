Could This Character Return to Star Trek?

Paramount Plus spent money on Super Bowl ads teasing new upcoming content, including Star Trek: Picard and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. Of course, Star Trek fans are on ‘red alert’ for Strange New Worlds to begin. Already, it seems Star Trek: Section 31 — a drama about the super-secretive organization — may be on hold. Trekkies and Trekkers are also eager to see more seasons of Picard, Discovery, and Lower Decks. And there are spinoffs such as Star Trek: Prodigy (now slated for Paramount Plus).

In the Star Trek world, everything is moving at maximum warp.

In related CBS news, NCIS: New Orleans was recently canceled May 16, 2021, will be the series finale and the presumed last time Scott Bakula will play Dwayne Pride, the special agent in charge of the New Orleans field office. NCIS fans already have a petition circulating to encourage CBS to continue with this NCIS from the Big Easy.

But could NCIS’s fans’ loss be Star Trek’s gain? It’s possible. What follows is fan speculation.

Archer in Picard or Strange New Worlds

As Star Trek: Enterprise fans know, Scott Bakula also played Captain Jonathan Archer, captain of the Enterprise (NX-01 version). It was a mission cut short, after only four years.

With the NCIS: NOLA series ending, Bakula could easily portray Archer again in Picard or Strange New Worlds. Internet rumors also have Bakula leaping back into Sam Beckett from Quantum Leap – an idea Scott Bakula seems to support.

Although Archer would be more than 130 years old, Star Trek writer Mike Sussman indicated that Archer dies after the christening of NCC-1701 that sends Captain James T. Kirk into space.

But Bakula could play a number of other roles as well.

Don’t forget, I killed Jonathan Archer in the unseen page 2 of his file – although I gather he survived in Kelvin Timeline pic.twitter.com/rX4bRHgiuN — Michael Sussman (@_MichaelSussman) August 25, 2017

Archer in the Temporal Cold War in Discovery

Archer was Future Guy. He was manipulating his own destiny from the future. But why…? https://t.co/k8a4iJJHz6 — Brannon Braga (@BrannonBraga) May 11, 2015

Bakula could make an appearance in a different way as Jonathan Archer. Brannon Braga, Enterprise’s co-creator and head writer, often indicated the Temporal Cold War agent (also known as Future Guy) who led the Suliban was … Jonathan Archer. Has Archer become a temporal agent able to travel back and forth along the timeline? CBR.com and fan theories suggest Archer could show up in Discovery in the Temporal Cold War.

New Content: Romulan War or Birth of the Federation?

A documentary examining the first two years of the Earth-Romulan War.

Beyond folding Bakula into the shows mentioned above, Paramount Plus may be eying something brand new if fans have anything to say about it.

As Paramount Plus competes with Disney Plus and other streaming services, it will want new content for dedicated fans to gain subscribers. If you’re a Star Wars or Marvel fan, you know there are several new shows teed up for you on Disney Plus. It’s a way to entice you to buy the service. The Mandalorian, for example, has been a rating-winner and one of the top-streamed shows. Paramount Plus will want to do the same, and Star Trek is one of their leading money-makers.

What would be good content? Paramount Plus should include Star Trek characters and events fans are desperate to see. In the Star Trek universe, fans yearn to watch two major events: the Romulan War and the birth of the Federation.

How popular is the idea of depicting the Romulan War or the birth of the Federation? These ideas have fan groups, online games, books, and fan fiction dedicated to them. There are even fan films – backed by crowding funding – spotlighting these events.

Jonathan Archer is a pivotal figure in both the Romulan War and the birth of the Federation. Archer already faced the Romulans in Enterprise and helped defeat them by uniting the humans, Vulcans, Andorians, and Tellarites. He even helped uncover Romulans who had infiltrated the Vulcan High Command in the arc known among fans as the Vulcan arc – “The Forge,” “Awakening,” and “Kir’Shara.” Fans also know Archer becomes the President of the Federation.

Beyond Scott Bakula

Of course, fans are excited to see Jonathan Archer’s return, but Enterprise aliens with long lifespans could return as well. Fans want their favorites to return. John Billingsley could come back as the cheerful, Denobulan doctor, Dr. Phlox. Jolene Blalock could appear as T’Pol, a Vulcan. Even some of the alien guest stars could return, such as Gary Graham – Ambassador Soval, a Vulcan – and the much-loved Jefferey Combs – Shran, an Andorian.

Fans also want to resurrect characters, especially Charles “Trip” Tucker III – an Enterprise character that died in “These Are the Voyages.”

The Star Trek World is Bright

Whether Scott Bakula or others come back, the Star Trek universe has never been brighter. New shows and seasons are just around the corner. The universe continues to expand, bringing back favorite characters, such as Captain Christopher Pike (played by Anson Mount). And the unlimited potential for more of the Star Trek universe to be covered is possible.

