Star Trek Star Calls the Capitol Rioters “Domestic Terrorist Insurgents”

Wil Wheaton, who played Wesley Crusher on Star Trek: The Next Generation, has always been outspoken about the things that matter to him. He always says exactly what’s on his mind. Last week, when all of the chaos happened at the Capitol, the Star Trek veteran had some pointed commentary on the situation. He shared his thoughts in a long Facebook status.

Wheaton Had Some Strong Words for the Capitol Rioters

In the first line of the post, Wheaton called the people who stormed the Capitol building last week “domestic terrorist insurgents.” He went on, writing that the fact that these people got through the barricades and the armed guards outside the building was a sign that law enforcement officials were supportive of the rioters. Wheaton claimed that several videos of the riots showed law enforcement officials “stepping aside” to allow rioters to advance on the Capitol. He also wrote that he’d seen a photo of one officer taking a picture with a rioter inside the building.

Wheaton then compared these events to the Black Lives Matter (BLM) protests that occurred over the summer and throughout the fall. He said that the behavior exhibited by members of law enforcement was much different when people were protesting over racially-motivated violence, referring to the multiple clashes between police and protesters at these demonstrations.

The status ended with a call for accountability. Wheaton wrote that the politicians whose rhetoric encouraged drastic action should be removed from their positions in the government. He also expressed his belief that the law enforcement officials who “allowed this to happen” needed to be held accountable. However, in the last line, Wheaton voiced his belief that nobody would be held accountable because they were all white.

The reaction to the sharply worded post was mixed. The majority of people who chose to comment were supportive of Wheaton’s take on the situation. However, quite a few people were incensed by Wheaton’s words and they made themselves heard in the comments section.

Wheaton Followed up with a Clear Statement on Where he Stands

Wheaton continued to post on his Facebook page about the riots at the Capitol in the days that followed. He shared screenshots of a few tweets about the riots with which he agreed. He also shared a picture of himself wearing a t-shirt that said, “Arrest the President.” Though not all his posts were about the riots and the political climate in DC, many of them were.

On the 10th, Wheaton posted a brief but impactful statement that made it clear where he stands on the political spectrum.

“I am, always have been, and always will be, proudly anti-Fascist,” Wheaton wrote. “I will not ‘unify’ or ‘come together’ or ‘seek common ground’ with Fascists, and neither should you.”

Again, his clear statement was mostly well-received. Many people voiced their support in the comments section, with some also claiming the “Antifa” label, short for “anti-fascist.”

Longtime Wheaton fans were likely not shocked by these unequivocal indictments of the political climate and the events at the Capitol. Wheaton has long been vocal about his opposition to the Trump administration as well as the Republican party both on social media and his blog.