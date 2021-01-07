Al Sharpton Airs Out President Donald Trump, Mike Pence

A riot ensued inside and outside of the Capitol building Wednesday afternoon in Washington, D.C., which resulted in the death of at least one woman.

The protest at Capitol Hill happened after President Trump’s “Save America” pro-Trump rally outside of the White House on Tuesday afternoon where expressed his displeasure with the Presidential Election in November where Trump lost to President-elect Joe Biden.

“They’re weak Republicans, they’re pathetic Republicans,” Trump said.

“If they don’t fight, we have to primary the hell out of the ones that don’t fight. … We’re gonna let you know who they are.”

While speaking, Trump addressed Republicans Mitch McConnell, Mitt Romney, Liz Cheney, Bill Barr, the Supreme Court for not overturn his election loss to Joe Biden.

Trump also addressed Vice President Mike Pence. “Mike Pence, I hope you’re gonna stand up for the good of our Constitution and for the good of our country,” he said.

“And if you’re not, I’m going to be very disappointed in you, I will tell you right now. I’m not hearing good stories.”

MSNBC personality, National Action Network founder and civil rights activist, Rev. Al Sharpton wasn’t pleased with today’s incidents.

“There could be no greater proof the horrifying chaos we are winessing that President Trump is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office,” Rev. Sharpton shared with me via a released statement.

“He has constructed an alternate reality of conspiracy theories and wishful thinking and has deployed a lawless mob to enforce it to him.”

“It may well be that President Trump believes the fantasies he has woven about his electoral defeat, but his enablers in Congress surely know better and they must face consequences for the disaster they have wrought.”

Earlier today, the Jewish Council for Public Affairs, the network hub of 125 local Jewish community relations councils and 16 national Jewish agencies, builds Jewish unity and advocates for a just and pluralistic America, Israel’s quest for peace and security and global human rights also condemned the events from Wednesday. “JCPA strongly condemns the violent insurrection at the United States Capitol Building,” read a statement sent via e-mail.

“This was a direct assault on our democratic process, and nothing less than an attempt to disrupt the peaceful transition of power in a presidential election and an act of sedition. We urge in the strongest possible terms that President Trump and others immediately cease incendiary rhetoric and restore order. We urge members of Congress and other responsible elected officials to speak out against the violence and immediately cease all questioning the legitimacy of the election. Those who have broken the law must be held accountable for their actions. We thank Capitol Police and law enforcement for putting themselves in harm’s way and keeping our elected officials and their staff safe. We urge Americans to stand together against politically motivated violence and for our democracy.”

Meanwhile: President Trump has 11 days left in office and President-elect Joe Biden will nominate federal appeals court Judge Merrick Garland to serve as attorney general, the nation’s chief law enforcement officer accoring to reports.

Additionally, Biden also is expected to appoint Lisa Monaco to serve as deputy attorney general, Kristen Clarke to lead Justice’s Civil Rights Division and Vanita Gupta as associate attorney general.