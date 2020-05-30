WATCH NYC Protests: Police & Protesters Clash at 88th & 84th Precincts

Police and protesters clashed at a number of regions in New York City tonight on May 29, including the 88th & 84th precincts. The protests followed intense Minnesota protests over the death of George Floyd, where the Minneapolis 3rd Precinct was overrun. You can see videos of the protests throughout this article.

Reports Online Indicated that At Least One Precinct Was Breached by Protesters

Reports on Twitter indicated the NYC precincts might have been overrun too, but other reports contradicted these and said the clashes were intense but the precincts had not fallen.

James A. Galgiano, a CNN law enforcement analyst, tweeted on Friday evening: “NYPD source informs me 88 Pct in Brooklyn just been overrun. Police Commissioner Shea has called a Level 3 mobilization. Requires all special units respond and four cars from every command in the city to location. 84 Pct under siege, as well. Also, Brooklyn North.”

He later clarified that 10-13 on the NYPD scanner means “officer in need of assistance” (on the federal side, he said, it means an officer is down.)

Clarification on police radio lingo: “10-13” for NYPD equates to “Officer in need of assistance.” Federal side uses same call-sign for “Officer down.” But there are reports of *injured officers* (don’t know extent of injuries or how major or minor) at multiple locations. — James A. Gagliano (@JamesAGagliano) May 30, 2020

However, Bob Sorensen, a Long Island sports photographer and retired NYPD detective, tweeted a conflicting report. He wrote: “88 pct held strong. The NYPD does NOT lose a precinct.”

88 pct held strong. The NYPD does NOT lose a precinct. — Bob Sorensen (@Sorensenphoto1) May 30, 2020

Meanwhile, Rob O’Donnell, a senior law enforcement contributor for Law Enforcement Today, tweeted that Gagliano was correct about the 88th precinct. He wrote: “I back up @JamesAGagliano on his reporting. The CO of the 88 pct called for immediate assistance from everyone available as their perimeter was being breached by a violent crowd, with vehicles being set a blaze. They also set up a triage for injured MOS in the 88 muster.”

I back up @JamesAGagliano on his reporting. The CO of the 88 pct called for immediate assistance from everyone available as their perimeter was being breached by a violent crowd, with vehicles being set a blaze. They also set up a triage for injured MOS in the 88 muster. https://t.co/S7WKnI5Cmh — Rob O'Donnell (@odonnell_r) May 30, 2020

O’Donnell then shared this video, noting that it showed protesters blocking responding units at the NYPD 88th Precinct.

Protestors blocking responding units while rioters attack the NYPD 88 Pct pic.twitter.com/WaqAQZ9kz0 — Rob O'Donnell (@odonnell_r) May 30, 2020

And this video shows a van on fire in that region.

The CO of the 88 precinct called a “10-13 for all Available units” at the Precinct, stating “the crowd is very violent use extreme caution” triage being set up for injured Cops in the 88 muster room pic.twitter.com/U19MWZsffR — Rob O'Donnell (@odonnell_r) May 30, 2020

It was clear, however, that clashes have gotten intense tonight. Protests began at Barclays and then moved toward the precincts.

Morena Basterio of ABC 7 NY tweeted that some protesters were able to break into the 79th percent and were arrested.

She wrote: “Law enforcement sources: Protest in honor of #GeorgeFloyd began at Barclays, making its way to the 79th & 88th precinct. Roughly 150-200 arrests, NYPD vehicles set on fire, protestors managed to break into the @NYPD79Pct and were quickly arrested. Dozen officers injured.”

Note that some of the videos below show violence and profanity and may be disturbing to some people.

Law enforcement sources: Protest in honor of #GeorgeFloyd began at Barclays, making its way to the 79th & 88th precinct. Roughly 150-200 arrests, NYPD vehicles set on fire, protestors managed to break into the @NYPD79Pct and were quickly arrested. Dozen officers injured. @ABC7NY https://t.co/g0QTY8oYLz — Morena Basteiro (@morenabasteiro) May 30, 2020

One Twitter account shared this photo a burned up police fan from the 81st precinct:

Aneta Molenda shared this on Twitter and wrote: “This is what nearly every NYPD van along Classon, Greene, & Lafayette in Brooklyn looks like right now. Protestors are smashing cop cars. Cops are murdering Black people. Do not equate property damage to murder. This outrage is justified.”

This is what nearly every NYPD van along Classon, Greene, & Lafayette in Brooklyn looks like right now. Protestors are smashing cop cars. Cops are murdering Black people. Do not equate property damage to murder. This outrage is justified.#JusticeForGeorge #GeorgeFloydProtest pic.twitter.com/mYepmRMJgE — Aneta Molenda (@AnetaMolenda) May 30, 2020

An NYPD van is torched in the video below, but its exact location isn’t clear.

NYPD van torched in Brooklyn pic.twitter.com/EqrGpMLLg1 — Shawn Cohen (@spccohen) May 30, 2020

Another person on Twitter, Maria Viti, shared this video, writing that it was of the 88th precinct and quoting Galgiano’s earlier tweet.

Brooklyn 88 precinct overrun pic.twitter.com/rCyV41XKmN — maria viti (@selfdeclaredref) May 30, 2020

The location of this next video isn’t clear, but the person who shared it on Twitter wrote: “NYPD brawls with BLM after a protester smashes a NYPD window.”

NYPD brawls with BLM after a protester smashes a NYPD window pic.twitter.com/j54XtwoSjf — barely informed with elad 🕵🏻‍♂️ (@elaadeliahu) May 30, 2020

In this next video, protesters blocked an NYPD van, forcing it to reverse out of the crowd.

BLM protesters force the NYPD to reverse out of blocking them, protesters chant at the NYPD and one throws a rock #NYCPROTEST #nyc #BlackLivesMatters pic.twitter.com/oYxX2t38Bv — barely informed with elad 🕵🏻‍♂️ (@elaadeliahu) May 30, 2020

